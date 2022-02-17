Search for man missing off Miami Beach

Police are desperately trying to find a person who went lacking after being washed into the water off a Gold Coast seaside.

The seek for a person lacking within the water off Gold Coast’s Miami Beach has been placed on maintain till morning.

It is believed the person was fishing from the rocks when he was hit by a wave and misplaced his footing shortly earlier than 6pm on Thursday.

“Members of the public attempted to reach the man but were unsuccessful as he was dragged out to sea,” police stated in a press release.

Emergency providers had been referred to as to Lifeguard Tower 22 close to Marine Parade.

A land, sea and air search commenced shortly after however makes an attempt to seek out the person had been unsuccessful.

The police helicopter Polair scoured the world, whereas lifeguards assisted utilizing jet skis and rubber duckies, the Courier Mail reported.

Search efforts will proceed at first gentle on Friday.