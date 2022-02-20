Search for man who tried to coax schoolboy into ute

A frantic search is underway for a person who approached a younger boy as he walked dwelling from faculty earlier than attempting to coax him into his ute.

Police are trying to find a person after he tried to coax a younger boy into his automotive whereas the teen walked dwelling from faculty.

The 11-year-old was strolling from St Monica’s Primary at Moonee Ponds in Melbourne on Wednesday at about 3.45pm when the interplay befell.

Police mentioned the boy was approached by the person on the intersection of Buckley and Tennyson streets.

The man, believed to have been driving an older mannequin inexperienced or blue Toyota Hilux, pulled up subsequent to the boy and requested him to get within the automotive.

However, the fast considering pre-teen ran from the scene and sought help from a neighborhood resident.

The man is described as caucasian in look, aged in his early 30s with a mullet coiffure. He was sporting what seemed to be multi colored lens sun shades and a excessive visibility tradie-style polo prime.

St Monica’s issued a letter to oldsters after the interplay in an try to hold its college students and fogeys on watch, 7 NEWS reported.

“Regarding this incident, it is appropriate that we all remind the children about ‘Stranger Danger’ especially if your child walks to or from school each day,” the letter learn.

“Without causing undue alarm, please speak calmly with your child about the appropriate actions to take if approached by an unknown person.”