Search for missing sex offender

Police have issued a public plea to discover a registered intercourse offender who has gone lacking in Victoria.

Simon Fair, 46, is needed on warrant for failing to conform along with his reporting obligations.

His final contact with authorities was on May 23 this 12 months.

Investigators have launched an image of Fair within the hope it might result in data on his whereabouts.

He is described as about 185cm tall, of medium construct, unshaven with lengthy brown hair, prone to be tied up.

Anyone who sees Fair is urged to contact triple-0 instantly.

Anyone with different data on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au