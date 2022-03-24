Search for missing Tasmanian girl enters a second night

Inspector Hallett mentioned officers had spoken to neighbours and searched a number of properties within the space in case Shayla was hiding inside.

Rescuers had been specializing in revisiting areas beforehand scoured by emergency personnel and increasing the search scope on Thursday, however the dense woodland and difficult terrain had been hindering their efforts.

“Due to the isolation and terrain in the Stormlea Road area where Shayla was last seen, a broad range of resources are continuing to be utilised to search from the air and on the ground,” Inspector Hallett mentioned.

“We’ve got an idea as to the distance a four-year-old girl could travel and we’re using that as the perimeters of the search area and we continue with that focus at this point in time.”