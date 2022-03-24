Search for missing Tasmanian girl enters a second night
Inspector Hallett mentioned officers had spoken to neighbours and searched a number of properties within the space in case Shayla was hiding inside.
Rescuers had been specializing in revisiting areas beforehand scoured by emergency personnel and increasing the search scope on Thursday, however the dense woodland and difficult terrain had been hindering their efforts.
“Due to the isolation and terrain in the Stormlea Road area where Shayla was last seen, a broad range of resources are continuing to be utilised to search from the air and on the ground,” Inspector Hallett mentioned.
“We’ve got an idea as to the distance a four-year-old girl could travel and we’re using that as the perimeters of the search area and we continue with that focus at this point in time.”
Inspector Hallett mentioned Shayla was a “very healthy and happy young child” who loved enjoying hide-and-seek.
“There have been occasions in the past where [her parents] haven’t been able to locate her for about 15 minutes, but in this occasion is a lot longer than that,” he mentioned.
“I’ve spoken to her mother Bianca, and she is very stoic, she’s a strong woman, she’s very positive and hopeful that we’ll find Shayla today.”
Police don’t consider the four-year-old’s disappearance is suspicious.
Shayla is described as having lengthy, brown curly hair and was sporting pink leggings, a light-weight yellow high and gumboots on the time of her disappearance.