Search for Shackleton’s lost shipwreck begins

A South African icebreaker departed Saturday morning seeking Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance, which sank off the coast of Antarctica in 1915 after being slowly crushed by pack ice.

“The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust is pleased to confirm that the Endurance22 Expedition, which is aiming to locate, survey and film the wreck of Endurance,… has departed on schedule from Cape Town, headed for the Weddell Sea in Antarctica,” the expedition’s organizers introduced.

As a part of the famend polar explorer’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic expedition between 1914 and 1917, Endurance was meant to make the primary land crossing of Antarctica, nevertheless it fell mercy to the Weddell Sea.

Just east of the Larsen ice cabinets on the Antarctic peninsula, it grew to become ensnared in sea-ice for over 10 months earlier than being crushed and sinking some 3,000 meters beneath the floor.

Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance, which sank off the coast of Antarctica in 1915 after being slowly crushed by pack ice. (Twitter)

The voyage is one thing of a legend, as a result of miraculous escape Shackleton and his crew made on foot and in boats.

The crew managed to flee by tenting on the ocean ice till it ruptured.

They then launched lifeboats to Elephant Island after which South Georgia Island, a British abroad territory that lies round 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) east of the Falkland Islands.

The South African icebreaker S.A. Agulhas II set off from Cape Town on Saturday morning with a crew of 46 and a 64-member expedition workforce aboard.

The expedition will final for between 35 days and 45 days, with the vessel navigating its manner by heavy ice and harsh temperatures.

It hopes to search out the long-lasting shipwreck with state-of-the-art expertise and discover it with two underwater drones.

But the journey will probably be a tough one.

The Anglo-Irish explorer himself even described the location of the sink as “the worst portion of the worst sea in the world.”

The 144-foot-long ship sunk within the Weddell Sea, which has a swirling present that sustains a mass of thick sea ice that may trigger issues even for contemporary ice breakers.

It is among the hardest elements of the ocean to navigate.

Endurance22’s director of exploration, Mensun Bound, stated in an announcement that his workforce “very much hope we can do justice to this magnificent chapter in polar exploration.”

If they do discover it, will probably be left untouched, however they’ll do a 3D scan of it and broadcast it in actual time.

Despite the optimism, there isn’t any assure the 110-year-old ship will probably be situated.

“In terms of shipwreck challenges, it is the most difficult,” David Mearns, one of many world’s main shipwreck hunters, instructed AFP. “You won’t get any more difficult than this because of the ice conditions.”

