Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Gail Curley started her job as Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court lower than a yr in the past, she would have anticipated to work principally behind the scenes: overseeing the courtroom’s police drive and the operations of the marble-columned constructing the place the justices work.

Her most public position was alleged to be within the courtroom, the place the Marshal bangs a gavel and broadcasts the doorway of the courtroom’s 9 justices. Her brief script includes “Oyez! Oyez! Oyez!” — that means “hear ye” — and concludes, “God save the United States and this Honorable Court.”

Earlier this month, nevertheless, Curley was handed a bombshell of an assignment, overseeing an unprecedented breach of Supreme Court secrecy, the leak of a draft opinion and obvious votes in a major abortion case. Leaks to Politico counsel that the courtroom appears able to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 resolution that ladies have a constitutional proper to abortion. That has sparked protests and round-the-clock security at justices’ homes,demonstrations at the court and concerns about violence following the court’s ultimate decision.

People who know Curley described the former Army colonel and military lawyer as possessing the right temperament for a highly charged leak investigation: smart, private, apolitical and and unlikely to be intimidated.

“I’m confident that if the truth can be found out here, she’ll find it out and present it in an unbiased manner,” said retired Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Huston, her direct supervisor at the Pentagon in her last military job before the Supreme Court. Huston said he was incredibly impressed by Curley and that she had a tremendous reputation as a leader, but even as her boss of two years he didn’t know if she had a spouse or children.

Through a court spokeswoman, Curley declined an interview request. She is the court’s 11th Marshal and the second woman to hold the post. She is also in some ways constrained in her investigation by her position, which was created just after the Civil War, in 1867. Experts say leaking the draft opinion likely wasn’t a crime, and Curley’s investigative tools are limited. She could theoretically hire an outside law firm to assist, and in other judicial records cases the FBI has been called in. But it isn’t clear if she or others have the power to issue subpoenas to get material from journalists or the fewer than 100 people in the court — including justices — with access to a draft opinion.

The investigation doesn’t appear to have any real precedent. In 1973 the outcome in the Roe case leaked several hours ahead of its announcement. The chief justice at the time was furious and threatened lie detector tests, but the leaker quickly came forward and explained it had been an accident.

Even if the circumstances are different, overseeing an investigation isn’t new to Curley. In her military career she routinely oversaw a dozen or more criminal and administrative investigations and supervised large numbers of attorneys and paralegals, Huston said. She was an authority on international law and laws surrounding armed conflict, but the investigations she oversaw throughout her career could range broadly, from criminal matters involving service members to contract issues. Huston described her as “not the sort of person who would ever be intimidated by anything.”

Curley started her navy profession at West Point, the place just below 10% of her 1991 graduating class was girls. Lisa Freidel, a member of the identical 25-member firm as Curley, remembered her as form and studious but additionally a “fairly severe particular person.”

“She didn’t like the tomfoolery of some of the boys, some of the guys, in our company. They were young men. They do stupid stuff. She did not like that,” Freidel remembered, including Curley “wanted to be surrounded with intellectuals, people that were smart to challenge her.”

Curley, was dubbed “Swirlin’ Curl” in West Point’s yearbook, which listed her hometown as Baltimore. She was additionally one thing of an introvert, Freidel mentioned, including that she by no means met Curley’s mother and father, simply an aunt and uncle, and couldn’t bear in mind her speaking about siblings.

In faculty, Curley was interested by American politics and authorities, an curiosity that coincided with one West Point requirement: being educated about present affairs. The New York Times was delivered each morning and cadets have been supposed to have the ability to discuss 4 articles within the paper day-after-day, Freidel remembered.

“You had to make sure your shoes were shined, your belt buckles were all shined and everything before formation and try to memorize the paper,” she mentioned.

Still, Curley discovered time for extracurricular actions. A home affairs membership she was a member of took a visit her senior yr to Washington that included a gathering with Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. “See you in the White House someday!” her yearbook entry reads.

After graduating, she joined the Army’s Signal Corps, which is chargeable for establishing communication techniques within the discipline.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my career,” Curley mentioned of that point in response to a 2017 information article. “As a young Army signal officer I was able to lead a large platoon in Europe during my first assignment … that was at a time when women were not allowed to serve as platoon leaders in certain jobs.”

She finally went on to earn a legislation diploma from the University of Illinois College of Law and develop into an Army lawyer. Her profession took her across the United States but additionally to Afghanistan for a yr. Later, she spent three years in Germany because the chief authorized adviser to the commander of U.S. Army Europe, first Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, who’s now retired, after which Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli. Cavoli, now a four-star general, was nominated earlier this month to serve as the Supreme Allied Commander for NATO.

In Germany, Curley was the senior Army lawyer overseeing some 300 authorized officers all through Europe. She additionally offered “legal review and advice on the millions of things we were doing,” Hodges mentioned in an interview.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever met anybody more with more integrity,” Hodges mentioned, including that Curley additionally had a humorousness and “a real dose of humility.”

The three-star general said because he liked and respected her so much, he would sometimes tease her. She had no problem holding her own, he said.

“She had the confidence of knowing that her IQ was about 40 points higher than mine,” he mentioned. “And so she may afford to be self-confident.”

AP reporter Ben Fox in Washington and AP researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed to this report.