Search resumes for man missing near Mount Hotham

A big-scale search has resumed in Victoria’s High Country on Sunday after a person went lacking at Dinner Plain.

Christos, aged 70, was final seen at 2.45pm on Friday on Big Muster Drive, Dinner Plain when he went for a stroll to search for emus who had been reported within the space.

Victoria Police are looking out for Christos, a 70-year-old who went lacking at Dinner Plain on Friday whereas in search of emus. Credit:Victoria Police

He was carrying a long-sleeve high, long-sleeve jumper, pants and Crocs.

Police have been in search of the person since he went lacking, and recommenced a big search on Sunday with members of the mounted department, search and rescue, air wing, and native members, in addition to individuals from Ambulance Victoria, Parks Victoria, the State Emergency Service, and native volunteers.