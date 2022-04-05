Seattle Museum Hosting Sex-Themed ‘Drag’ Camp for Children

A Seattle museum is hosting a summer season camp led by a cross-sex “drag artist” to coach youngsters aged 12 by means of 18 how one can “create your own personas.”

“Led by local drag artist Joshua Hancock, ‘Summer Camp: the Art of Drag’ has run for the past two summers at the West Coast city’s Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP),” the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

The MoPOP’s web site detailed the occasion, scheduled for August 8 by means of August 12 of this 12 months.

“Calling all current and future kings and queens! Explore self-expression in MoPOP’s week-long, drag-tastic summer camp!” the location learn:

Led by Seattle performer Joshua Hancock, you’ll examine drag historical past and work along with native artists to create your personal personas. You’ll select your identify, discover hair and make-up strategies, and develop your character’s stage presence. At the top of the week, have fun your new drag personas with a personal showcase!

In a social media submit from July 2021, the museum advertised the camp and shared images of the artists concerned, one sporting inexperienced excessive heels and one other with pink and white hair:

Our Drag-tastic Summer Camp: The Art of Drag will get going subsequent week! 😮Current and future kings and queens grades 6-12… Posted by Museum of Pop Culture on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Hancock has years of expertise in theater, burlesque, and drag, the museum’s web site stated, including he “believes drag is for everyone, it is more than one thing, and can be used to heal, bring joy, sadness, and love to people. ”

Meanwhile, the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) highlighted a 15-year-old who started creating his drag act when he was 13, Breitbart News reported March 28:

Titled “Cherry West: From schoolboy Sam to drag teen,” the Wednesday essay begins by describing teenage drag queen Sam Carlin, who goes by the alter ego “Cherry West,” as an aspiring schoolboy “dreaming of a flamboyant future” ever since his first encounter with the “drag scene” on the tender age of 10, the place he “connected” with performing as a lady on stage.

Once the younger man voiced curiosity concerning drag to his mother and father, the couple “encouraged” him to apply, and his sister taught him how one can placed on make-up.