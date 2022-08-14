Seaworms eating away at Captain Cook’s Endeavour, says expert

Seaworms often called the termites of the ocean are attacking what’s considered the wreck of Captain James Cook’s flagship the HMB Endeavour, leaving timbers honeycombed, in line with a marine biologist.

Marine invertebrate skilled Reuben Shipway, based mostly within the United Kingdom, seen the harm as quickly as he dived on what stays of the wreck within the murky backside of Newport Harbour, the Boston Globe is reporting.

A maritime museum diver at what’s believed to be the wreck of HMB Endeavour.

Shipworms had torn via the timber, carving a labyrinth of tunnels leaving what regarded like a honeycomb.

Shipway stated the uncovered items of wooden on the harbour flooring had been being eaten from inside by a species often called teredo navalis, or naval shipworm. “That damage is ongoing,” he stated. “The shipworms’ guts are full of wood.”