Sebastian Vettel cleared to race in Australian GP after Covid absence | Racing News – Times of India

LONDON: Sebastian Vettel has been declared match to participate in subsequent week’s Australian Grand Prix after he missed the opening two races of the season following a bout of coronavirus.Vettel’s Aston Martin workforce confirmed the four-time world champion, 34, can be obtainable to race in Melbourne.“We are happy to verify that Sebastian Vettel is now match to race and can subsequently line up alongside @lance_stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 @F1 season on the @ausgrandprix,” the British-based workforce tweeted.

Aston Martin are with out a level following a poor begin to the season.

Vettel’s Covid substitute, reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, completed seventeenth and final in Bahrain after which twelfth in Saudi Arabia final weekend.