SEC launches Investigation Into How Amazon Uses Data from Third-Party Sellers Against Them

The SEC has reportedly launched an investigation into how Amazon discloses particulars of its enterprise practices, together with the way it makes use of third-party vendor information. The firm stands accused of utilizing information from third-party sellers to determine when to make its personal private-label merchandise, unfairly competing with the very corporations that generate its gross sales.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the SEC has initiated a probe of how Amazon handles disclosures of its staff’ use of information from sellers on its e-commerce platform. The SEC has reportedly requested e mail and communications from a number of senior Amazon executives as a part of its probe.

In April 2020, an investigation by the Wall Street Journal discovered that Amazon’s staff commonly used individual third-party-seller data to develop products for Amazon’s in-house brands. An organization spokesperson denied that the agency engaged in such acts and acknowledged that the corporate does “not use their individual data when we’re making decisions to launch private brands.”

Amazon acknowledged that it launched an inner investigation into the state of affairs however has declined to offer a duplicate of its report back to a congressional committee investigating the dimensions and energy of the Big Tech large.

Members of the antitrust subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee referred Amazon to the Justice Department final month for doubtlessly obstructing Congress in relation to its cooperation in the course of the probe. An Amazon spokesperson commented on the Justice Department referral, stating: “There’s no factual basis for this, as demonstrated in the huge volume of information we’ve provided over several years of good-faith cooperation with this investigation.”

