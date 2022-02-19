SEC rebuts Elon Musk’s claim that agency is targeting him

The US Securities and Exchange Commission denied it’s focusing on Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk with infinite probes, as he claimed in a letter to a choose earlier this week.

The SEC reached settlements with Musk and Tesla in September 2018 after suing Musk over his notorious “funding secured” tweets through which he claimed to have investor help for taking Tesla personal at $420 a share.

This month, Tesla disclosed in a regulatory submitting that on November 16 the company sought details about the corporate’s governance processes and compliance with the settlements.

Alex Spiro, Musk’s exterior counsel, claimed in a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan that the company was focusing on Musk and the electrical automotive maker with “unrelenting investigation” as a result of the CEO is “an outspoken critic of the government.”

He stated the fee issued subpoenas with out courtroom approval.

The SEC responded Friday, with its lawyer Steven Buchholz writing to the choose that the fee’s enforcement employees have sought to debate any issues concerning the settlement with Tesla and Musk’s attorneys.

“Mr. Spiro’s letter incorrectly implies that the Commission staff have issued subpoenas in this litigation,” Buchholz stated. “That simply is not true – the Commission staff have not issued any subpoenas in this litigation. If Tesla and Mr. Musk have legitimate objections with the SEC’s processes outside this litigation, they should pursue those objections in the appropriate forum.”

Musk additionally claimed the SEC didn’t pay Tesla shareholders $40 million the company collected within the 2018 settlements over his tweets.

Buchholz stated in his letter that it has taken time to develop a plan given the complexity of the distribution and it plans to submit one to the choose by the tip of March.

