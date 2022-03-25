Second black box from China Eastern jet not found: state media

Beijing: China’s official Xinhua News Agency mentioned on Friday that the second black field of crashed China Eastern jet has but to be discovered.

Earlier, CAAC News, a publication managed by the aviation regulator, mentioned employees had discovered the second black field, however it later deleted the information publish from its official social media platforms.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China’s information outlet reported the invention in a publish earlier on its WeChat account. The publish has since been deleted.

Emergency employees on the bottom have been scouring the forest-clad mountains of China’s southern Guangxi area for victims of flight MU5735. No survivors have been discovered to date in a tragedy that has shocked the nation.