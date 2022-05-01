Second bombing in two days in Kabul on eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday

A bomb blast in a passenger van in Kabul on Saturday killed not less than one individual, officers mentioned, within the second explosion within the Afghan capital in two days, as safety considerations rise on the eve of the Muslim vacation of Eid al-Fitr.

“One woman was killed and three more injured,” Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul’s commander, advised Reuters.

A day earlier, an explosion killed more than 50 worshipers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque amid a spate of mosque assaults throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

One witness to the passenger van blast, Ali Maisam, 19, who was ready outdoors a close-by bakery on the time, mentioned he noticed quite a lot of our bodies.

“I saw people coming out of the minibus with bloody and burnt faces… I saw that four bodies were taken out and a woman was among the dead,” he mentioned.

No one has claimed duty for the blast, however most earlier bombings have been claimed by an Afghan offshoot of ISIS.

Security considerations have risen throughout Afghanistan because the nation prepares to mark Eid al-Fitr on Sunday underneath Taliban rule for the primary time in additional than 20 years, after the group was faraway from energy following a US invasion in 2001.

The Taliban retook energy final August after international forces pulled in another country.

Taliban authorities introduced on Saturday that Eid can be marked the next day, resulting in raucous rounds of celebratory gunfire within the streets of Kabul late on Saturday evening.

The authorities additionally moved to assuage folks’s fears over safety forward of Eid.

“We ensure our countrymen we will ensure security during Eid,” spokesman for Afghan inside ministry Abdul Nafee Takor mentioned.

