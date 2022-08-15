“Second chance for Colombia” under President Petro

Gustavo Petro, the primary leftist president of Colombia, who took over on 7 August, began off his inaugural tackle with a quote from the ending strains of “One Hundred Years of Solitude” by Gabriel García Márquez, “Everything written there was, and has and always will be, unrepeatable because the lineages condemned to one hundred years of solitude did not have a second chance on earth”. Petro mentioned, “our second chance begins today”

How does he suggest to go about it? He mentioned. “ I will dialogue with everyone, without exceptions or exclusions. Whatever their name is, wherever they come from. The important thing is not where we come from, but where we are going. Dialogue will be my method, agreements my goal”. This is in distinction to his oligarchic predecessors who polarized the nation with ideology and privilege. The conservative rulers of the nation had systematically persecuted and stigmatized the left which had reacted by unleashing violence. Colombia has shed an excessive amount of blood prior to now in ideological and narcotics civil wars. It was the one Latin American nation which had the biggest conflict by guerrillas who managed nearly half the territory at one time. The nation is crying out for peace and reconciliation.







The Gringos have spoiled the picture of Colombia within the title of their so-called conflict on medicine and portrayed Colombians as villains within the Netflix serial “ Narcos”. This is pure bullshit. The villains are the tens of millions of Gringo customers who spend billions of {dollars} to devour the narcotics. Drug is solely and clearly a demand-driven and consumer- pushed enterprise originating from the US. It can also be a multi- billion greenback enterprise for DEA and the US firms which have a vested curiosity in “one hundred years of drug war business”.







Under Petro, Colombia will now not be a sucker for the American drug conflict enterprise. He has made it clear that the ending the drug conflict might be an administrative precedence. He mentioned, “ It is time for a new international convention that accepts that the war on drugs has failed—and failed resoundingly. The war on drugs has led states to commit crimes”.







Petro will legalise hashish by permitting cultivation. He desires Colombia to turn into a aggressive hashish market, like Canada’s authorized business. He can also be involved in exploring the concept of exporting hashish to different international locations the place the plant is authorized.







Petro has proposed reforms in taxation, well being, schooling, pension, labour legal guidelines and land distribution. He has prioritised funding in schooling, well being, ingesting water, irrigation districts and native highway infrastructure. He has clarified that taxes is not going to be confiscatory however be honest making an allowance for the big social inequality of the nation.





