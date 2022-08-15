“Second chance for Colombia” under President Petro
Gustavo Petro, the primary leftist president of Colombia, who took over on 7 August, began off his inaugural tackle with a quote from the ending strains of “One Hundred Years of Solitude” by Gabriel García Márquez, “Everything written there was, and has and always will be, unrepeatable because the lineages condemned to one hundred years of solitude did not have a second chance on earth”. Petro mentioned, “our second chance begins today”
The Gringos have spoiled the picture of Colombia within the title of their so-called conflict on medicine and portrayed Colombians as villains within the Netflix serial “ Narcos”. This is pure bullshit. The villains are the tens of millions of Gringo customers who spend billions of {dollars} to devour the narcotics. Drug is solely and clearly a demand-driven and consumer- pushed enterprise originating from the US. It can also be a multi- billion greenback enterprise for DEA and the US firms which have a vested curiosity in “one hundred years of drug war business”.
Under Petro, Colombia will now not be a sucker for the American drug conflict enterprise. He has made it clear that the ending the drug conflict might be an administrative precedence. He mentioned, “ It is time for a new international convention that accepts that the war on drugs has failed—and failed resoundingly. The war on drugs has led states to commit crimes”.
Petro will legalise hashish by permitting cultivation. He desires Colombia to turn into a aggressive hashish market, like Canada’s authorized business. He can also be involved in exploring the concept of exporting hashish to different international locations the place the plant is authorized.
Petro is making a Ministry of Equality underneath Vice President Francia Márquez, the primary black lady to achieve such a excessive place in Colombian authorities, for the primary time.
There is concern about Petro’s plan to cease new concessions for oil drilling, given the truth that oil is a serious export incomes overseas trade. But Petro is pragmatic and can permit ongoing oil manufacturing and exports. He is, after all, dedicated to local weather change mitigation and discount of fossil fuels.
I agree with President Petro… Colombia has definitely acquired a second probability… to turn into politically extra steady and economically extra affluent within the coming years.