Americas

“Second chance for Colombia” under President Petro

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham16 hours ago
29 3 minutes read


Gustavo Petro, the primary leftist president of Colombia, who took over on 7 August, began off his inaugural tackle with a quote from the ending strains of “One Hundred Years of Solitude” by Gabriel García Márquez, “Everything written there was, and has and always will be, unrepeatable because the lineages condemned to one hundred years of solitude did not have a second chance on earth”.  Petro mentioned, “our second chance begins today”

How does he suggest to go about it? He mentioned. “ I will dialogue with everyone, without exceptions or exclusions.  Whatever their name is, wherever they come from. The important thing is not where we come from, but where we are going. Dialogue will be my method, agreements my goal”. This is in distinction to his oligarchic predecessors who polarized the nation with ideology and privilege. The conservative rulers of the nation had systematically persecuted and stigmatized the left which had reacted by unleashing violence. Colombia has shed an excessive amount of blood prior to now in ideological and narcotics civil wars. It was the one Latin American nation which had the biggest conflict by guerrillas who managed nearly half the territory at one time. The nation is crying out for peace and reconciliation.
 
The Gringos have spoiled the picture of Colombia within the title of their so-called conflict on medicine and portrayed Colombians as villains within the Netflix serial “ Narcos”. This is pure bullshit. The villains are the tens of millions of Gringo customers who spend billions of {dollars} to devour the narcotics. Drug is solely and clearly a demand-driven and consumer- pushed enterprise originating from the US. It can also be a multi- billion greenback enterprise for DEA and the US firms which have a vested curiosity in “one hundred years of drug war business”. 
 
Under Petro, Colombia will now not be a sucker for the American drug conflict enterprise. He has made it clear that the ending the drug conflict might be an administrative precedence. He mentioned, “ It is time for a new international convention that accepts that the war on drugs has failed—and failed resoundingly. The war on drugs has led states to commit crimes”. 
 
Petro will legalise hashish by permitting cultivation. He desires Colombia to turn into a aggressive hashish market, like Canada’s authorized business. He can also be involved in exploring the concept of exporting hashish to different international locations the place the plant is authorized.

 

Petro has proposed reforms in taxation, well being, schooling, pension, labour legal guidelines and land distribution. He has prioritised funding in schooling, well being, ingesting water, irrigation districts and native highway infrastructure. He has clarified that taxes is not going to be confiscatory however be honest making an allowance for the big social inequality of the nation. 
 
Petro is making a Ministry of Equality underneath  Vice President Francia Márquez, the primary black lady to achieve such a excessive place in Colombian authorities, for the primary time. 

There is concern about Petro’s plan to cease new concessions for oil drilling, given the truth that oil is a serious export incomes overseas trade. But Petro is pragmatic and can permit ongoing oil manufacturing and exports. He is, after all, dedicated to local weather change mitigation and discount of fossil fuels.

Some conservative critics have known as him as a dogmatic radical and Colombian Chavez. But the Colombian conservatives are too sturdy to let Petro run away with any radical disruptions. So Petro is aware of that he needs to be average and sensible to outlive his time period and obtain a few of his targets.

 

Petro has normalised bilateral relations with Venezuela by appointing an envoy to the federal government of President Maduro. This is a big set again for US which was utilizing Colombia because the frontline for its regime change operation in Venezuela

 

Petro has known as for Latin American integration, transferring away from the pro-US insurance policies of his predecessors. This will definitely give a second probability to the method of integration of Latin America which was began within the first decade of this century. This course of acquired derailed by the pro-US centre-right presidents of Colombia, Mexico and Brazil within the final 4 years. With the anticipated victory of Lula within the elections to be held in October in Brazil, the area is about to restart its integration efforts and assert it s autonomy in worldwide affairs, free from the hegemony of US.


I agree with President Petro… Colombia has definitely acquired a second probability… to turn into politically extra steady and economically extra affluent within the coming years. 
 
 



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham16 hours ago
29 3 minutes read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button