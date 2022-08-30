Second death confirmation rocks 2022 Comrades: ‘Two deaths are two too many’ | Sport

The Comrades Marathon has been rocked by one other tragedy of a participant who died whereas taking part in Sunday’s down-run.

47-year-old Phakamile Ntshiza, who ran for the Pretoria-based Adventist Athletic Club, died abruptly whereas on the course to Durban.

He collapsed shortly earlier than reaching Drummond – the half-way level of the race – and was declared useless when the Netcare medical staff arrived on the scene.

This follows news earlier in the day that Mzamo Mthembu of the Hollywoodbets Athletics Club died in a Westville hospital on Sunday after collapsing simply earlier than Pinetown.

Comrades race director Rowyn James confirmed each deaths to Sport24 on Monday.

“When our Netcare team had arrived at the scene, the athlete was declared dead,” James mentioned of Ntshiza’s dying.

“The chairperson of the Comrades Marathon Association has been in contact with both families.

“Comrades is a household. We have had over 400 000 folks run the race since its inception over 100 years in the past, and we’re all household.

“Two deaths are two too many, and our thoughts and condolences are with the families of the runners who lost their lives.”

James added {that a} complete of 74 runners had been transported to hospital – 41 to St Augustine’s and 33 to Netcare Umhlanga – after Comrades shut its medical services at 20:00 on Sunday night time.

Of these, two stay in ICU presently. One remains to be on a ventilator.

“We’re wishing them both a speedy recovery,” added James.