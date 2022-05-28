Second half fightback sees Bulls down 14-man Pumas at Loftus | Sport

The Bulls got here from behind in opposition to a 14-man Pumas to stay on high of the Currie Cup standings at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday.

As it occurred | Currie Cup – Bulls v Pumas

The residence facet received 31-26 after trailing 12-26 at half-time.

With 5 minutes gone on the clock, the Pumas discovered contact 5 metres out from the Bulls’ attempt line after profitable a penalty on the scrum. They acquired some go ahead ball from their maul, nevertheless it was stopped brief. The ball was swung vast and Sebastian de Klerk dotted down within the right-hand nook.

The Bulls then received three penalties in a row for which the Pumas have been warned. After repelling the strain, the host prolonged their lead with a turnover attempt. De Klerk launched a counter-attack from their very own line-out after the Bulls knocked the ball ahead earlier than it was de Klerk who completed off the attempt within the right-hand nook after chasing down a grubber kick. Eddie Fouche, this time, added the extras for a 12-0 lead.

The Pumas had been warned about repeated infringements on the maul and shortly after getting their five-pointer, they conceded a penalty attempt. Scorer of their second attempt De Klerk was despatched off with a yellow card for the offence on the maul and the referee awarded a penalty attempt.

Just because the Bulls confirmed indicators of life, the Pumas acquired their third five-pointer. They backed themselves with one man down and opted for contact earlier than Eduan Swart went over in the back of a maul, with Fouche’s conversion good for a 19-7 lead.

The match, nonetheless, would activate its head shortly after the half-hour mark when Pumas flyhalf Tinus de Beer was despatched off for a late and excessive hit on Richard Kriel. It got here after the Bulls grabbed their second attempt when Richard Kriel sliced by way of the Pumas defence and handed to his brother David Kriel to dot down.

However, the Pumas would have the final chuckle earlier than half-time. The ball was turned over by the Bulls they usually seemed to go vast earlier than Richard Kriel tried to clear. The ball was charged down by De Klerk, who then collected and ran clear for his hattrick attempt, with Fouche including the extras.

The Bulls continued to combat again and added their third five-pointer seven minutes after Ruan Vermaak completed off a well-worked attempt to Morne Steyn added the extras.

Seven minutes after that, the scores have been stage. James Verity-Am completed off a attempt for the Bulls after a low kick by the Pumas bounced into play. Verity-Am kicked it ahead earlier than he collected and ran clear, with Steyn making no mistake from the tee.

The Bulls edged themselves in entrance on the hour mark. David Kriel scored his second attempt of the night time within the right-hand nook because the Bulls began to utilize their further man. Juan Mostert secured the 2 factors.

The Bulls have been dealt a blow within the 78th minute when Mostert was yellow-carded for not rolling away. However, nothing got here of it because the Pumas didn’t capitalise, whereas the Bulls have been capable of come away unscathed with the 4 factors.

In subsequent weekend’s Currie Cup motion, the Bulls have a bye, whereas the Pumas journey to Bloemfontein to tackle the Cheetahs (Friday, 3 June – 18:00).

Scorers:

Bulls 31 (12)

Tries: David Kriel (2), penalty attempt, Ruan Vermaak, James Verity-Amm

Conversions: Morne Steyn (2)

Pumas 26 (26)

Tries: Sebastian de Klerk (3), Eduan Swart

Conversions: Eddie Fouche (3)