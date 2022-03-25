Second man charged as part of body-in-concrete investigation

Detectives mentioned they’d proceed to interview witnesses and progress investigative methods, together with the evaluation of CCTV footage and telephone knowledge.

In February, detectives charged a 40-year-old Tingalpa man with homicide in relation to the disappearance of Mr Griffiths.

So far, three individuals have been charged with accent after the actual fact to homicide and misconduct with a corpse in relation to Mr Walsh’s loss of life.

Earlier this month, 27-year-old Dewald De Klerk, a laser operator, had his matter briefly heard in courtroom after he was charged with accent after the actual fact to homicide.

Police alleged the offence came about between November 7, 2021, and February 14, 2022.