Australia

Second ram raid in WA prompts urgent manhunt for driver

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham3 mins ago
0 2 minutes read


Police are on the hunt for the driving force of a Toyota Hilux who’s suspected of making an attempt to ram raid a Brabham procuring centre to steal an ATM.

The Sunday morning ram-raid got here after a BP within the close by suburb of Caversham was focused within the early hours of Saturday morning, with police suspecting the 2 incidents might be linked.

About 1.30am on Sunday, police acquired a name of “suspicious activity” at Whiteman Edge Village on Everglades Avenue in Brabham.

Upon arrival, police discovered an ATM had been dragged from contained in the procuring centre and left deserted within the automobile park.

The space shortly turned a criminal offense scene, with officers cordoning the world off with police tape whereas Midland detectives investigated.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham3 mins ago
0 2 minutes read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button