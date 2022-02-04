Second soldier speaks in SAS trial

A second SAS soldier says he noticed one among his squadmates shoot a captured Afghan throughout a 2009 raid – and claims the person carrying the machine gun was Ben Roberts-Smith.

A second SAS soldier has instructed a court docket he watched a captured Afghan thrown to the bottom and killed with a burst of machine gun fireplace – and claimed the person later noticed carrying the weapon was embellished soldier Ben Roberts-Smith.

The SAS soldier, recognized solely as Person 14, is the second member of the elite unit to testify towards the Victoria Cross recipient within the defamation trial of the century within the Federal Court.

Mr Roberts-Smith has denied allegations by Nine newspapers that he both killed or was concerned within the murders of six unarmed, captured Afghans throughout numerous missions whereas deployed.

He is suing the newspapers saying they falsely portrayed him as a battle felony and Nine, this week, has begun calling witnesses it says help the allegations.

Person 14 instructed the court docket he was the primary soldier to advance on a sequence of suspected Taliban compounds referred to as Whiskey 108 and Whiskey 109 in April 2009.

He recounted trudging by water, over rickety bridges and thru poppy fields below gray skies towards Whiskey 108 when “fighting age male” Afghans appeared.

The first Afghan male didn’t spot Person 14’s SAS troupe and disappeared into the poppy fields – the second was not so lucky and Person 14 shot him twice.

A bomb was dropped on the roof of Whiskey 108 earlier than SAS assault groups stormed in to filter the remaining combatants, the court docket has heard.

Person 14 mentioned the final mild was fading when he heard heavy footsteps stomping to his proper.

“As I turned my head to my right, there were three Australian soldiers and a black object, which was similar to a human, that was thrown to the ground,” Person 14 instructed the court docket on Friday.

Person 14 mentioned the particular person thudded as they hit the bottom they usually made an “expulsion of air” noise that sounded as if they had been winded.

“Then a soldier raised their Minimi F89 Para and fired an extended burst,” Person 14 mentioned, naming the “distinctive” machine gun carried by just some SAS troops.

“It was loud like BRRRRRT for one second.”

“I was like okay, and that person turned and walked away out of sight back into Whiskey 108.”

Person 14 instructed the court docket he couldn’t inform who had simply unloaded the machine gun into the Afghan as everybody was moist, in army uniform and with painted faces.

But, he instructed the court docket, he recognised the distinctive camouflage face paint of 1 specific SAS patrol.

“Later I saw who had the Para Minimi (machine gun),” Person 14 instructed the court docket.

“It was Ben Roberts-Smith.”

Person 14 mentioned he had placed on his evening imaginative and prescient goggles and appeared down on the Afghan – he was older with quick hair, gunshot wounds within the centre of his physique and with maybe blood popping out his mouth and nostril.

The lifeless man additionally had a prosthetic leg, Person 14 mentioned.

Person 14 has change into the second SAS witness in as many days to accuse Mr Roberts-Smith of machine gunning that Afghan exterior Whiskey 108 in related phrases.

Person 41, on Thursday, doubled down on his accusations that Mr Roberts-Smith pushed the person onto the bottom, flipped him onto his abdomen and fired the Minmi machine gun into his again.

Mr Roberts-Smith has strenuously and repeatedly denied that’s how the Afghan died – the SAS veteran says he shot and killed the person who was hurrying exterior the compound armed with a rifle.

Mr Roberts-Smith has instructed the court docket each single particular person he killed in Afghanistan was shot throughout the lawful guidelines of engagement.

His attorneys questioned Person 41 and accused him of mendacity and being unable to tell apart reality from fiction in his account of the Afghan killing.

Both Person 14 and Person 41 have given proof within the defamation trial after Justice Anthony Besanko issued them “immunity” certificates that stop the proof getting used to prosecute them in Australian courts.

Person 14’s lawyer, on Friday, mentioned his consumer objected to giving proof on the capturing as a result of it might implicate him as an adjunct to homicide.