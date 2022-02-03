Second term for Tura in San Marino | Inside UEFA

Tura will serve his second time period on the helm of San Marino’s soccer after being confirmed in workplace till the top of 2024 on the FSGC’s annual meeting.

The 65-year-old can also be commencing his fourth time period on the affiliation’s administration board.

Continuity the important thing

“I want to thank all those who have chosen to renew their support, and choosing a line of continuity in doing so,” stated Tura, a professional industrial technician and former labour union secretary, who was elected FSGC president in 2017.

“In this election, we’ve got seen an unequivocal message that the meeting considers the work achieved up to now 5 years as being legitimate and reliable,” he added. Tura first joined the FSGC board in 2008 and served as vice-president from 2013. He was additionally San Marino’s first worldwide referee, taking cost of his first UEFA match in 1991.

Two feminine board members

Another essential resolution on the FSGC meeting noticed the election of two feminine members, Valeria Canini and Jessica Guidi, to the affiliation’s board.

FSGC normal secretary Luigi Zafferani was additionally confirmed in his place. The affiliation, Zafferani stated, would proceed the event programme it started 5 years in the past. Special consideration will probably be paid to infrastructures, together with new sports activities amenities, supported by UEFA’s HatTrick help programme, that will probably be constructed near the San Marino Stadium in Serravalle. It is hoped that the development of the amenities will probably be accomplished by the top of 2024.