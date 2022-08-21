Secret cameras installed to nab Queensland’s school zone speedsters

They shall be secretly shifted from site-to-site to focus on motorists who ignore velocity limits round faculties and street work zones, Bailey mentioned. Queensland police superintendent Janelle Andrews mentioned police wouldn’t apologise for intentionally focusing on college protected zones and worksites. This new yellow cell digital camera shall be shifted between Queensland roadworks websites to {photograph} rushing drivers from September 2022. Credit:Department of Transport and Main Roads “No one wants to carry the guilt of the death or injury of a child walking to or from school, or a roadworker simply carrying out their job,” Andrews mentioned. “These new speed cameras force drivers to slow down in order to avoid a fine or incur demerit points.

“There is no penalty for doing the right thing.” Department of Transport and Main Roads statistics present 74 street fatalities in Queensland in 2021 involving rushing motorists. The transfer comes because the extent of income collected from velocity cameras is again within the highlight. In April this yr Nine reported that new cameras focusing on drivers utilizing their cell phones whereas driving collected more than $40 million in fines in four months. More than 34,000 drivers had been photographed utilizing their cell phones whereas driving.

The Queensland Government’s price range papers predicted revenue from speeding cameras would increase by 7.9 per cent to $643 million, pushed by the deliberate rollout of the brand new velocity cameras. The RACQ welcomed the brand new types of velocity cameras, regardless of the potential monetary hit for motorists. “Children can be unpredictable and often don’t have the same spatial awareness as adults, so while they’re still learning to be safe around cars,” basic supervisor of advocacy Josh Cooney mentioned. “It’s up to motorists to slow down and be alert to protect them. “A fine could be the least of your worries. Imagine the horror of hurting a child, teacher or roadworker because you were either not paying attention to the speed limit or couldn’t be bothered to slow down.”

Bailey reminded motorists bigger rushing fines got here into place from July 1. Loading “Now if you speed up to 10km/h over the limit you will be fined $287 and one demerit point,” he mentioned. “If you are speeding between 11 and 20km/h over the speed limit, the fine is $431 and three demerit points.” He additionally requested Queenslanders to put on yellow, mimicking the color of street security indicators, or stage a “yellow event” to indicate their help throughout Road Safety Week from August 22 to 26.