Secret deal in $4m battle for Hawke’s estate

A secret deal brokered over Bob Hawke’s will has been uncovered, as his widow reveals the tiny quantity his daughter obtained after a prolonged authorized battle.

Bob Hawke’s daughter, Rosslyn Dillon, demanded $4.2 million from his widow, Blanche d’Alpuget, after her father died, however secured simply $50,000 after authorized charges, in accordance with a bombshell biography.

News.com.au can reveal the deal over Bob Hawke’s will was brokered in secret by Labor powerbroker Graham Richardson’s spouse, Amanda Richardson, and never Ms Dillon’s authorized workforce on the time.

Mr Richardson, a very long time good friend of Ms Dillon often known as “the Fixer” throughout his time as a Labor frontbencher and ALP powerbroker, was additionally concerned within the secret negotiations.

Mrs Richardson, who was pals with each Mr Hawke’s daughter Rosslyn Dillon and Blanche d’Alpuget, stepped in to dealer the deal as his widow was in hospital present process surgical procedure for breast most cancers.

Her intervention then triggered a authorized battle over prices related to Ms Dillon’s legal professionals charges to run the problem to the need, which was resolved in Mr Hawke’s daughter’s favour.

This considerably lowered the prices she was finally required to pay for the high-profile property battle.

Ms d’Alpuget’s personal prices are usually not recognized. But even after the authorized prices had been lowered, the substantial sum meant Ms Dillon obtained simply $50,000 additional from the multimillion-dollar property.

The former heroin addict, who beforehand revealed she was residing off welfare regardless of the sale of her father’s house for $14 million, hit his estate in a legal claim after his death for a fairer share.

However, Mr Hawke’s widow reveals within the new e-book, Demons and Destiny by Troy Bramston, that she paid her stepdaughter simply “$50,000 to stop it going to court because I knew … she would be torn to pieces.”

“The legal row between Rosslyn and Blanche was settled out of court on 21 May 2020, almost a year to the day since Bob’s death,’’ Bramston writes.

“Rosslyn asked for $4.2 million but settled for the $750,000 already provided for in the deed of agreement and an additional sum of just $150,000. ‘I paid Ros $50,000 to stop it going to court because I knew if it went to court, she would be torn to pieces and I wanted to save her from that,’ Blanche explained.

“I also paid $100,000 towards her very high legal costs. So, I paid out $150,000 to Ros.”

What will not be revealed within the new biography is the key intervention by Graham Richardson and his spouse, Amanda to finish the unhealthy blood between Mr Hawke’s widow and daughter.

The former prime minister’s daughter additionally revealed as a part of that property declare that she had complained of being raped by a Labor MP within the Nineteen Eighties and claimed her father advised her to not go to the police.

Her sister, Sue Pieters-Hawke, confirmed she confided to her in regards to the rape allegation on the time however rejected recommendations her father was not sympathetic suggesting he had handled the matter in different methods.

His widow stated that the previous prime minister believed he had supplied for his youngsters all their grownup life.

But he didn’t present for them in his closing will and testomony.

Instead, he set out a deed of settlement in 2009 to offer all of his youngsters Susan, Stephen, Rosslyn and his stepson Louis to every obtain $750,000 from the sale of the Northbridge property upon his demise.

“He made a will on 11 April 2016, which gave Blanche ‘absolute discretion’ to distribute a range of personal items to his children and she would inherit the rest of the estate,’’ Bramston writes.

“After Bob’s death, Blanche wrote to Susan, Stephen, Rosslyn and Louis to inform them about the $750,000 payment. ‘I hope you agree that Bob and I have provided what we believe will allow you to feel confident and happy – and that you will be kind and loving to each other,’ she wrote. ‘Bob’s life was long. Ours may be much shorter – too short for any bitterness to spoil it.’

Ms d’Alpuget told his biographer that Mr Hawke felt ‘he had provided very well for them as children and in their adult life’.

“Bob and Blanche’s palatial Northbridge home was sold for $14.5 million on 22 March 2019,’’ he writes.

“They planned to downsize to an apartment in Sydney’s CBD overlooking Hyde Park, which was purchased for $3.63 million off the plan in 2015. Blanche moved there after Hawke’s death. Hawke’s entire estate was reportedly valued at $18 million – a figure disputed by Blanche.”

Ms Dillon’s authentic 25-page affidavit outlined her struggles with melancholy, nervousness, post-traumatic stress dysfunction and agoraphobia.

She revealed that she was now reliant on welfare regardless of the actual fact her father bought the household house shortly earlier than his demise for $14 million.

But Ms Dillon raised issues that the $750,000 lump sum will not be sufficient to buy a home in Sydney and would merely scale back her pension. She additionally requested for $30,000 from the property to pay for dental implants.

“I have no teeth of my own in my mouth,” she stated.

“I had them all removed around five years ago at a cost of $8,000. I do have dentures, however they are uncomfortable and cause me pain. I cannot afford to have them replaced.”

The listing of claims, outlined in paperwork lodged with the NSW Supreme Court, reveals she survives on welfare, however the quantity she receives is lower than the weekly hire her son helps to pay for her one-bedroom flat.

“I receive the government support pension. It is my only income,” her affidavit said.

She listed her personal belongings as simply $21,000. The majority of that was $14,000 in Ansett superannuation from her work operating a VIP lounge in Canberra within the Nineteen Eighties. She additionally had $6000 in a checking account.

She described the small house the place she lives in Sydney as in poor restore and cockroach-infested.

Ms Dillon had requested a sum of $2.5 million to buy a house in Sydney’s japanese suburbs the place she might welcome her sons and grandchildren.