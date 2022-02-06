Secret QR code hidden on Samsung phones

There’s a little-known trick on Samsung telephones that permits you to do one thing actually neat simply utilizing a hidden QR code.

Samsung telephones are modern, highly effective and beloved, however you’d be shocked how a few of their useful utility options go below the radar.

Here I’ve discovered some helpful hidden options that even some long-time Samsung mobile users could have missed.

Secret cursor

Have you ever made a spelling mistake in the midst of a sentence or paragraph? Often we fumble attempting to faucet the error or phrase to return and proper it. However, there’s a better strategy to repair errors that’s not generally recognized.

Simply lengthy press and maintain the area bar on the keyboard to activate what’s known as ‘cursor control’. This permits you to transfer the cursor exactly wherever inside your beforehand typed textual content. Just transfer your finger round throughout the keyboard space and it’ll act like a trackpad that you just’d discover on a laptop computer. This is insanely useful, particularly if in case you have giant fingers or bother with exact interactions on touchscreens.

Charge different telephones

This needs to be one in all my favorite lesser recognized options of Samsung phones. Did you recognize they will truly cost different telephones? All you must do is discover a cable that matches into your Samsung’s charging port with an reverse finish that matches the opposite telephone’s charging port, which wants charging.

For instance, you would use a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to cost an iPhone 13 if in case you have a USB-C to Lightning cable. In reality, that is precisely what I examined.

I additionally tried utilizing a Samsung telephone to cost a Google Pixel, which additionally labored. It isn’t the quickest cost however in the event you want extra juice at a pinch it actually works.

Instant silence

There are instances once we are unaware of how loud our telephone’s quantity is till we get a name or an alarm goes off that’s rather a lot louder than anticipated. Well, as an alternative of questioning what to do when your telephone begins ringing loudly in a quiet state of affairs, do you know, you may place your hand over the telephone’s display screen to immediately mute it?

It’s instantaneous and extremely satisfying to inform it to hush by swiftly masking it. Again, this works to mute different options comparable to timers or alarms. Alternatively, you may flip the telephone over, bottom up, to mute it.

Share your Wi-Fi with a buddy

You know when somebody needs to hook up with your own home Wi-Fi and you must annoyingly go and discover the Wi-Fi password for them? Well, that is now not an issue. Once you be taught this hidden tip, you may virtually immediately join your pals to the identical Wi-Fi community that your telephone is linked to.

Go to Settings > Connections > Tap Wi-Fi > then click on the Settings Cog icon subsequent to the ‘current network’ you’re linked to.

On the subsequent web page discover the QR code on the backside left nook of your display screen. This will convey up a QR code that your pals can scan with their telephone’s digicam which can immediately join them to the Wi-Fi community (sure, it even shares the Wi-Fi password privately to the gadget).

You’re additionally in a position to save this Wi-Fi code as a picture in the event you’d choose to search out this QR code in your digicam roll the subsequent time it’s wanted or you may share it by way of messages. Isn’t it improbable?

Elly Awesome is an Aussie tech and life-style vlogger | @ellyawwesome | YouTube