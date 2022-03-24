Security Council fails to adopt resolution on humanitarian situation in Ukraine

The 15-member UN Security Council on Wednesday did not undertake a

decision on the humanitarian state of affairs in Ukraine, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.

Two members (Russia and China) voted in favor of the textual content and 13

others abstained. The textual content submitted by Russia was rejected.

A Security Council decision wants no less than 9 votes in favor

and no vetoes by Russia, China, Britain, France or the United

States to be adopted.