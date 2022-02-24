Security Given To Dera Chief Based On Threat Perception: ML Khattar

Dera chief is at present staying at his Gurugram ashram and has been stored underneath heavy safety.

Chandigarh:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday mentioned Z-plus safety cowl has been offered to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh primarily based on the menace notion.

If a prisoner, whether or not lodged inside jail or out on furlough, faces a menace, it’s the authorities’s obligation to supply safety to him, the chief minister mentioned.

According to officers, Singh was given the Z-plus safety cowl by the state authorities throughout his 21-day furlough on account of a “high-level threat” to his life from pro-Khalistan parts.

Singh, who’s serving a 20-year jail time period for raping two of his ladies disciples in his ashram in Sirsa, was launched on furlough on February 7 from Rohtak district’s Sunaria jail.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an occasion in Panchkula, Mr Khattar mentioned, “A person is given security on the basis of threat perception.” Whether a prisoner is lodged in jail or out on furlough, it’s the authorities’s job to make sure his safety, he mentioned.

“It is not that he demanded Z-plus security… till the time he faces the security threat, providing security is our job,” he added.

The chief minister mentioned when the federal government feels that there’s a change in Singh’s menace notion, his safety shall be reviewed accordingly.

A latest communication from a senior Haryana Police official to the Rohtak Range commissioner on Singh’s menace notion acknowledged, “He faces a high-level threat from radical Sikh extremists in India and abroad.” “There are reliable inputs regarding the threat to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh from pro-Khalistan activists,” the official communication mentioned.

Home Minister Anil Vij denied having any information of the official communication.

“No such report has come to me nor has any such file gone through my office, so I have no information,” he mentioned replying to reporters’ questions right here.

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief is at present staying at his Gurugram ashram and has been stored underneath heavy safety.

He was granted furlough simply days earlier than the February 20 Assembly polls in Punjab, the place his sect has numerous followers, notably in Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala and Muktsar.

Earlier, Mr Khattar had denied any hyperlink between Singh’s furlough and the Punjab polls, saying it was a coincidence.

Besides the rape instances, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted with 4 others for hatching a conspiracy to kill a Dera supervisor in 2002.

In 2019, Singh and three others had been additionally convicted for the homicide of a journalist over 16 years in the past.

