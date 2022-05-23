Security guard arrested after stabbed 3-year-old boy leads police to mom’s lifeless body | News24

A safety guard has been arrested on homicide and tried homicide expenses.

The physique of a 22-year-old girl was present in March.

Her badly injured three-year-old son led residents to her physique.

A 29-year-old safety guard has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend and making an attempt to homicide her three-year-old son.

The 22-year-old girl’s physique was found on Saturday, 26 March, with a number of stab wounds within the bushes close to Mamphahlane village, outdoors Burgersfort, Limpopo.

Her son, who was discovered badly injured and bleeding, led residents to her physique, mentioned police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The girl has been recognized as Fezile Nqumalo from KwaZulu-Natal. Her household in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, had reported her lacking earlier.

Mojapelo mentioned:

The police opened a case of homicide and tried homicide, and a manhunt for the suspect commenced instantly. Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect stabbed each the lady and her son. The three-year-old sufferer apparently regained consciousness and was capable of elevate the alarm.

The investigation led police to the safety guard. He has been arrested and is predicted to look within the Mecklenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“As we continue the fight against gender-based violence and femicide, this arrest will bring a certain level of solace to the affected family. Even though it will not bring back their loved one… it will send a clear message to other perpetrators of these horrendous crimes that the police will be relentless in pursuit of justice,” mentioned Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

