Security guard in dock for allegedly killing protesting municipal worker, wounding 3 others | News24

Tshepo Maseko was shot and killed whereas he and colleagues launched into a protest at Steve Tshwete Municipality in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.

A safety guard has appeared in courtroom for allegedly killing a municipal employee.

Three different staff had been shot and wounded.

Workers had downed instruments over the suspension of their colleagues.

A safety guard accused of killing a municipal employee and injuring three others throughout a protest in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, appeared briefly in courtroom on Friday.

Nqubeko Brian Mchunu, 39, appeared within the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court to face a cost of homicide and three of tried homicide.

It is alleged on 17 August, Mchunu opened fireplace on a gaggle of hanging Steve Tshwete Municipality staff, killing Tshepo Maseko, 33 and injuring three others.

Maseko was licensed useless on the scene.

The incident befell contained in the municipal yard in Middelburg.

Workers had downed instruments following the suspension of 16 of their colleagues three weeks in the past.

Mchunu is predicted again in courtroom on 30 August.

The municipality mentioned the incident had shocked it.

“The incident happened after a group of people forcefully made their way onto municipal premises by removing the main entrance gate.

“They attacked safety personnel by throwing them with unidentified objects, fist preventing and discharging a firearm.”

The municipality added security guards retreated to the guard house, firing rubber bullets.

“The guards later fired dwell ammunition in self-defence. The incident resulted in a fatality among the many group of males who violently attacked the safety personnel.

“The municipality learnt that some of the people who were involved were municipal employees and others were not.”

It mentioned it didn’t condone acts of violence to resolve labour disputes, together with injury to property and municipal infrastructure.