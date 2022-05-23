Security guard killed inside Qatar Embassy in Paris

A safety guard was killed within the early hours of Monday contained in the Qatar Embassy in Paris in an incident that doesn’t seem to have any hyperlinks to terrorism, a supply near the investigation stated.

The incident passed off at round 0630 (0430 GMT), the supply stated, including that the suspect had entered the embassy and had a row with the safety guard, who died after being punched.

The Paris prosecutor’s workplace confirmed the demise and stated one particular person had been arrested on the spot.

“I can confirm that an investigation was opened today on the count of murder,” the prosecutor’s workplace stated.

