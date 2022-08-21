Security guard who tried to fight off armed robbers shot, stabbed to death | News24

A safety guard was shot lifeless on Saturday morning whereas attempting to struggle off armed robbers within the Coronation casual settlement close to Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the 57-year-old guard and his colleague have been on their method to work once they have been attacked by three armed males.

“It is alleged that one of the suspects was carrying a firearm and the second one was carrying a knife, whilst the third suspect started searching the victims and took their cellphones, as well as cash of R500 were stolen,” stated Mohlala.

One of the guards tried to struggle again, however was shot, and stabbed a number of occasions with a knife.

Emergency companies have been summoned and the guard was licensed lifeless on the scene.

Police have been investigating the theft and homicide, and no arrests have but been made.

Anyone who would possibly have the ability to help police apprehend the suspects ought to contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Chris Ngwenya at 0713527585 or name the Crime Stop quantity at 08600 10111.