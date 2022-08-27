Security team tackles suspect after armed robbery at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A Mall of America safety workforce tackled an armed suspect Friday afternoon after he swiped a toy from a kiosk and tried to rob athletic jerseys from a hat retailer.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges stated that the suspect, recognized as a 28-year-old Woodbury man, was apprehended after somebody observed him strolling contained in the mall with an “AR-15-style rifle” and referred to as safety.

A workforce rapidly responded, cleared the rapid space and apprehended the person exterior the Lids retailer.

New video exhibits a person strolling by Mall of America with a rifle earlier this afternoon after committing an armed theft at a retailer. He was later taken into custody. More: https://t.co/uS69v23r82 pic.twitter.com/cOTTlf7ERs — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) August 26, 2022

According to Hodges, the mall was not instantly put into lockdown as authorities didn’t need to escalate the scenario. The chief famous that the person was strolling by the mall “nonchalantly” with a loaded rifle at this aspect.

“He walked by a lot of people, and one person called [security],” Hodges stated. He added that it is towards mall coverage to hold a gun contained in the Bloomington mall.

Authorities watched the suspect on safety cameras as he stole a mechanical canine toy from a kiosk earlier than coming into the Lids retailer, the place he allegedly pulled out his rifle and demanded that employees put jerseys right into a bag. As the suspect left the shop, a mall safety workforce tackled him.

The suspect was not damage, nor was any officer or particular person on the mall.

“By the time this call came in, he was in custody in eight minutes,” Hodges stated.

While Hodges stated it was unclear if the suspect deliberate to rob some other shops within the mall, he stated that investigators consider he robbed Twin City Pawn in Minneapolis earlier within the day.

What prompted the alleged crime spree stays unclear. Hodges stated the suspect has a sound allow to hold and no prison report.

The suspect was booked into the Hennepin County Jail pending armed theft costs.

Holding up an orange jail uniform, Hodges advised reporters: “We got a jersey for him.”

This incident is the second main safety scare on the Mall of America within the final three weeks. In early August, gunfire sent shoppers running for cover.

No one was damage in that case, and 5 persons are going through costs.