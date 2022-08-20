Security upgrades to women’s refuges as abusers turn to technology

The NSW authorities has promised to improve safety and lighting throughout the state’s 86 ladies’s refuges, in a transfer partly pushed by know-how undermining the power of home violence shelters to maintain their areas secret.

The $500,000 funding brings the state’s current refuge community as much as commonplace, as the federal government pushes forward with plans to almost double the variety of refuges in 4 years regardless of pleas from the sector to decelerate to allow smaller organisations to completely take part.

Attorney General Mark Speakman mentioned the funding for safety upgrades got here from the NSW Government’s Crime Prevention Fund and would come with putting in energy-efficient vandal-proof lights to make sure all exterior areas have been effectively lit.

“We need to have a high level of security in place to protect residents from possible threats from abusers and also ensure that these women and children feel safe,” Speakman mentioned.

Minister for Women’s Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward mentioned full outside lighting, particularly at refuges, was confirmed to be a powerful crime deterrent.