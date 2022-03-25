See ya Sydney: Rebel Wilson lists $9 million-plus Birchgrove home

Homegrown star Rebel Wilson has moved to London, making her departure official the easiest way Sydneysiders know: by placing her Birchgrove dwelling up on the market.

This is the free-standing Victorian villa she purchased for $3.76 million in early 2015 just a few years after her breakout function within the first of the Pitch Perfect motion pictures, and retained it as her Sydney dwelling regardless of lengthy stretches residing within the United States.

The Victorian villa on Birchgrove’s Louisa Road is about to hit the market in coming days.

CobdenHayson’s Peter Gordon is about to launch the waterfront residence to the market in coming days. There is not any official value information but, however it’s anticipated to promote within the $9 million vary.

The sale marketing campaign comes simply two years after Wilson accomplished a significant rebuild of the three-bedroom home to a design by architect Paul Connor. Set over three ranges, it incorporates a north-facing residing space overlooking the Parramatta River and has a marble kitchen, inner carry, swimming pool, plus deepwater mooring pen, jetty and pontoon.