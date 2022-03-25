See ya Sydney: Rebel Wilson lists $9 million-plus Birchgrove home
Homegrown star Rebel Wilson has moved to London, making her departure official the easiest way Sydneysiders know: by placing her Birchgrove dwelling up on the market.
This is the free-standing Victorian villa she purchased for $3.76 million in early 2015 just a few years after her breakout function within the first of the Pitch Perfect motion pictures, and retained it as her Sydney dwelling regardless of lengthy stretches residing within the United States.
CobdenHayson’s Peter Gordon is about to launch the waterfront residence to the market in coming days. There is not any official value information but, however it’s anticipated to promote within the $9 million vary.
The sale marketing campaign comes simply two years after Wilson accomplished a significant rebuild of the three-bedroom home to a design by architect Paul Connor. Set over three ranges, it incorporates a north-facing residing space overlooking the Parramatta River and has a marble kitchen, inner carry, swimming pool, plus deepwater mooring pen, jetty and pontoon.
It was beforehand owned by two-time Booker Prize-winning writer Peter Carey, who offered in 1992 for $810,000 to maneuver to New York, and later by former Goldman Sachs managing director Robert Tsenin and his spouse Estelle.
Wilson has actually taken to her new UK homeland with gusto since final 12 months. She has filmed a drama, The Almond and the Seahorse, and a comedy, Senior Year (each motion pictures are slated for launch this 12 months) and hosted the BAFTA Film Awards earlier this month.
Capping it off, she not too long ago confirmed tabloid stories she had purchased in London, probably with somewhat monetary help from her sale of a few Gladesville funding flats she offered in 2020 for $880,000 and $805,000 every.