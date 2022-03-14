Seeing Double: Novie Craven Catches Up with The Chin Twins

Special Olympics DC athlete and Inclusion Revolution Radio Podcast Host Novie Craven lately caught up with Kimmy and Chrissy Chin—higher often called The Chin Twins—for an thrilling interview as they launch their self-titled present on The Design Network. Together, they mentioned their favourite colours, yoga poses, and some extra enjoyable issues in between.

On the present, Kimmy and Crissy dive into conscious dwelling and looking for stability in every thing they do.

Kimmy Hise, a former mannequin, is now a stay-at-home mother dwelling in Alabama. She leads a “mommy and me” yoga class and finds pleasure in connecting together with her sister in new methods.

Crissy Barker, additionally a former mannequin, is married to Special Olympics Champion Ambassador Nigel Barker. She now manages her pictures enterprise and teaches yoga whereas elevating her and Nigel’s two kids in New York City.

You can watch new episodes of The Chin Twins on The Design Network.