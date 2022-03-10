Seeing red, EU wants U-turn from Russian energy reliance

Considering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission on March 8 proposed an overview of a plan to make Europe impartial from Russian fossil fuels nicely earlier than 2030. Plans embrace diversifying fuel provides by way of larger Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and pipeline imports from non-Russian suppliers, and bigger volumes of biomethane and renewable hydrogen manufacturing and imports; and, lowering quicker using fossil fuels in houses, buildings, trade, and energy system, by boosting vitality effectivity, rising renewables and electrification, and addressing infrastructure bottlenecks.

The EU’s plans to speed up chopping its dependency on Russian vitality got here the identical day the United States and United Kingdom introduced bans on Russian oil imports.

The Commission mentioned it continues its investigation into the fuel market in response to considerations about potential distortions of competitors by operators, notably Russian fuel monopoly Gazprom.

According to the Commission, REPowerEU additionally outlines a sequence of measures to reply to rising vitality costs in Europe and to replenish fuel shares for subsequent winter.

Europe has been dealing with elevated vitality costs for a number of months, however now uncertainty on provide is exacerbating the issue. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has aggravated the safety of provide scenario and pushed vitality costs to unprecedented ranges, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson mentioned. Europe has adequate quantities of fuel for the remaining weeks of this winter. But the Commissioner careworn that the bloc must replenish its reserves urgently for subsequent 12 months. “The Commission will therefore propose that by 1 October, gas storage in the EU has to be filled up to at least 90%. We have also outlined price regulation, state aid and tax measures to protect European households and businesses against the impact of the exceptionally high prices,” Simson mentioned.

She reiterated that Ukraine is a part of Europe and that must be additionally the case for his or her vitality system. “We have committed to link their power grid to the European Continental Grid as soon as possible. This will help to keep the Ukrainian power system stable and the lights on. We are also working around the clock to ensure the necessary supplies of gas, coal, diesel, jet fuel, generators and other energy needs that Ukraine has right now. I want to thank Member States who are delivering urgent and necessary help. Because Ukraine’s security is also Europe’s security,” Simson mentioned.

REPowerEU will search to diversify fuel provides, pace up the roll-out of renewable gases and change fuel in heating and energy era, The Commission mentioned, including that this could scale back EU demand for Russian fuel by two thirds earlier than the tip of the 12 months.

“We must become independent from Russian oil, coal and gas. We simply cannot rely on a supplier who explicitly threatens us,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned, calling for instant actions to mitigate the affect of rising vitality costs, diversify the EU’s fuel provide for subsequent winter and speed up the clear vitality transition. “The quicker we switch to renewables and hydrogen, combined with more energy efficiency, the quicker we will be truly independent and master our energy system. I will be discussing the Commission’s ideas with European leaders at Versailles later this week, and then working to swiftly implement them with my team,” von der Leyen mentioned.

EU Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans mentioned it’s time for the EU to deal with its vulnerabilities and quickly turn into extra impartial in its vitality selections. “Let’s dash into renewable energy at lightning speed. Renewables are a cheap, clean, and potentially endless source of energy and instead of funding the fossil fuel industry elsewhere, they create jobs here,” he mentioned, including, “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin‘s war in Ukraine demonstrates the urgency of accelerating our clean energy transition”.

To tackle the skyrocketing vitality costs, the Commission mentioned it should look into all potential choices for emergency measures to restrict the contagion impact of fuel costs in electrical energy costs, similar to non permanent value limits. It will even assess choices to optimise the electrical energy market design taking into consideration the ultimate report of the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and different contributions on advantages and disadvantages of other pricing mechanisms to maintain electrical energy reasonably priced, with out disrupting provide and additional funding within the inexperienced transition.

Full implementation of the Fit for 55 proposals would already scale back the EU’s annual fossil fuel consumption by 30%, equal to 100 billion cubic metres (bcm), by 2030, the Commission mentioned. “With the measures in the REPowerEU plan, we could gradually remove at least 155 bcm of fossil gas use, which is equivalent to the volume imported from Russia in 2021. Nearly two thirds of that reduction can be achieved within a year, ending the EU’s overdependence on a single supplier,” the Commission mentioned, proposing to work with Member States to determine essentially the most appropriate initiatives to fulfill these goals, constructing on the intensive work carried out already on nationwide Recovery and Resilience Plans.

Reacting to the plan, WindEurope hailed the European Commission’s goal to fully finish Russian fossil gasoline imports earlier than the tip of the last decade. “More than ever Europe now needs to tap into its massive wind energy resources. Speeding up the growth of wind is central to achieving energy security. And we need to do it with European technology. Europe must do everything to preserve our world-leading wind energy supply chain. Accelerate permitting,” WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson mentioned, calling for smarter wind auctions that think about wind vitality’s contributions to a strong, resilient and round economic system and boosting analysis and improvement.

