Seeking justice: Families of murdered Cosas 2 plan to sue govt 40 years after their deaths | News24

Activists Topsy Madaka and Siphiwo Mthimkhulu had been kidnapped and murdered by Apartheid police on 14 April 1982.

It has been 40 years since anti-apartheid activists Topsy Madaka and Siphiwo Mthimkhulu had been tortured to demise by apartheid police on a Cradock farm.

Decades later, their households nonetheless really feel betrayed that their killers have by no means been dropped at justice.

EFF councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay, Amandlangawethu Madaka, was solely five-years-old when his father was killed.

EFF councillor within the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, Amandlangawethu Madaka, was solely five-years-old when his father, anti-apartheid activist, Topsy Madaka and his pal, Siphiwo Mthimkhulu, had been assassinated by apartheid police on 14 April 1982.

Now, 4 a long time later, their households are bored with ready for justice that by no means got here, outraged and offended that the killers of their murdered family nonetheless stroll free.

Madaka junior was given the title Amandlangawethu or “power to the people”, by his late father when he was born, a mere 5 years earlier than he and Mthimkhulu had been kidnapped and tortured to demise on a authorities farm in Cradock.

Their charred stays had been positioned and recovered from the farm and the pair had been buried in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) in October 2009 throughout a joint funeral service attended by former president Jacob Zuma.

The stays had been positioned because of the findings of the Desmond Tutu-chaired Truth Reconciliation Commission, stated Mthimkhulu’s youthful sister Nozibele Mthimkhulu, 54.

An advert of lacking Siphiwo Mthimkhulu appeared in The Herald in April 1982. News24 provided

The two activists had been referred to as the Cosas 2.

Tops Madaka was survived by his spouse Boniwe Belwana, now 68, and Amandlangawethu, now 45.

READ | Cradock Four families give NPA deadline to decide whether to prosecute suspects

Topsy Madaka labored at Old Mutual in Gqeberha and was a store steward of the General Workers Union of South Africa (GWUSA).

He was an activist who labored as an underground ANC operative and availed his automotive for Congress of Students of SA actions. He used to move numerous underground ANC activists clandestinely to Lesotho – this was when he caught the eye of the apartheid safety police.

On 14 April 1982, he was taken by the police alongside Mthimkhulu and had been later discovered lifeless. Madaka’s spanking new Mazda 323 was later discovered at Lesotho’s border gates.

Amandlangawethu advised News24 on Thursday that the apartheid police killed his father and deserted his empty automotive on the border gates with doorways large open, to create the impression that he had fled the police to the neighbouring Lesotho.

Madaka stated on high of the household’s calls for for the prosecution of his father’s killers, he needed his father’s automotive again in addition to the hard-earned money he labored for at Old Mutual.

Madaka stated:

We do not want handouts from the federal government of at the moment. We need them to prosecute individuals who dedicated the crime. My father was working at Old Mutual, he had insurance policies, we wish what is because of us.

Madaka added that a number of the apartheid law enforcement officials that killed his father, had been nonetheless alive and recognized to the ANC authorities.

ALSO READ | ‘Janusz Walus must rot in jail’, SACP says on anniversary of Chris Hani’s death

“I blame the democratic government. It is the duty of government to prosecute those who committed these crimes. My father was treated like a dog. They deleted his records from [the] Home Affairs department. My father does not appear in Home Affairs records, as if he never existed,” added Madaka.

The EFF councillor stated he was making ready to sue the federal government over his father’s brutal demise.

Madaka added:

We are planning to take authorized motion as a result of the federal government is failing us, they by no means cared to ask whether or not we would have liked something. They are merely persevering with the place the apartheid authorities left off.

Mthimkhulu, a member of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), led pupils within the then Port Elizabeth and due to his activism, was consistently detained and tortured by the safety police.

In 1982, throughout his final detention on the then Sanlam constructing police headquarters in Port Elizabeth, Mthimkhulu was given a lethal poison referred to as Thallium and instantly launched to go and die at residence, stated an in depth pal and fellow comrade, Tango Lamani.

A poisoned Siphiwo Mthimkhulu visited by comrades at Livingstone Hospital. News24 provided

He stated on arrival at residence, Mthimkhulu instantly acquired sick and was despatched to Livingstone Hospital, the place, after just a few days, his situation worsened.

He was then transferred to Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town the place he was hosted by Black Sash stalwart Di Bishop Oliver.

ALSO | Ramaphosa ignores Cradock Four, yet honours De Klerk, says Lukhanyo Calata

Lamani stated on his return from Cape Town, Mthimkhulu laid a cost towards the state for his poising in detention, as there have been overwhelming medical proof to show this.

With the pending courtroom case, he turned a needed enemy of the state.

On the night of the 14 April 1982, he and Madaka had been driving to city, not understanding that the police had been monitoring their actions.

Their automotive was stopped at a makeshift roadblock that was solely created for them and so they ended up being kidnapped, pushed 300km from Port Elizabeth to a police-owned farm in Cradock the place they had been tortured the entire night time and later killed.

Nozibele Mthimkhulu stated the household was bored with speaking concerning the incident yearly and needed motion taken towards these accountable for the killings.

“This chapter needs to be closed, those people must be prosecuted and sentenced. They are living happily with their families while we live in trauma,” stated Mthimkhulu.

Lamani stated an occasion to commemorate the fortieth anniversary of the homicide of the Cosas 2 can be held on Monday 25 April on the Nangoza Jebe corridor in New Brighton, Gqeberha.