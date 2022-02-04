Sefcovic: Europe needs to mobilize financing for battery raw materials projects

Europe must streamline and speed up current allowing procedures, whereas complying with the best environmental and social requirements, EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic mentioned on the press convention following the casual COMPET Council on February 1.

“We know that the broad deployment of clean and digital technologies will lead to a rising demand for raw materials. We also know that Europe is highly dependent on a limited number of non-EU countries, which often have lower environmental and social standards for these raw materials. Moreover, some have already used their monopoly as a geopolitical instrument, leaving Europe vulnerable,” Sefcovic mentioned.

“We must therefore prepare for future supply chain disruptions – because it is not a question of if, but when,” the Commission VP in control of strategic foresight mentioned.

“For instance, we are likely to see a global shortage of lithium, an essential ingredient of batteries, which are already seeing record-high prices. This follows a similar shortage and price hike in magnesium at the end of last year,” Sefcovic mentioned, warning that such traits not solely hurt the competitiveness of European corporations but in addition constrain industrial manufacturing in Europe.

“To change the game, we must all throw our weight behind efforts to secure supplies of sustainable raw materials – from industrial and innovation actors to Member States,” he mentioned.

Sefcovic highlighted three factors, following his dialogue with Ministers on the best way to construct home capability in crucial uncooked supplies alongside all the worth chain.

“First, I have invited Member States to urgently review, streamline and accelerate their permitting procedures at national and regional levels,” he mentioned.

He famous that, for example, Europe has near 260 vital deposits of key battery supplies in addition to the state-of-the-art applied sciences and experience mandatory for his or her accountable and sustainable exploration and exploitation.

“But we need to increase the efficiency and predictability of existing permitting procedures, as they often take as long as 5 to 7 years. At the same time, we want to strengthen compliance with the highest environmental standards laid down in EU legislation and provide for proactive and early engagement with the public,” he mentioned.

“Second, I informed Ministers that our dedicated Alliances have launched landmark initiatives to mobilise funding and financing for primary and secondary battery raw materials projects,” he mentioned.

Sefcovic reminded that the European Battery Alliance has established a brand new public-private Sustainable Battery Materials Fund set to speculate some €400 million. It is estimated that this might cowl some 10 tasks.

The European Raw Materials Alliance has created a Clean Technology Materials Task Force, bringing on board the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

“Third, we must invest not only in primary raw materials but also in recycling, critical for a secure supply of secondary raw materials,” Sefcovic mentioned. “Today, only 12 percent of raw materials used in EU industry come from recycling. We must do better,” he added.

He praised European battery champion Northvolt which has produced its first battery cell made with 100% recycled nickel, manganese and cobalt. In addition, the corporate has developed a extremely environment friendly recycling course of permitting for the restoration of as much as 95% of the metals utilized in a battery.