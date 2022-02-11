Sehwag predicts five most expensive Indian players in IPL mega auction | Cricket News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Former India batter Virender Sehwag has picked 5 Indian gamers, who he says would be the most wanted ones within the IPL 2022 mega public sale, scheduled for February 12 and 13.Sehwag stated the likes of Shikhar Dhawan Yuzvendra Chahal , and most significantly Ishan Kishan may very well be among the many most costly gamers within the mega public sale and lots of franchises will line as much as purchase their companies.

Posting a video on Instagram, Sehwag stated, “I have also made some points for the IPL auction, which I thought to share with you. I have selected 5 such Indian players who will be the most important during the auction, and can probably get the most expensive tags.

“There is Shikhar Dhawan at number one, then Shardul Thakur, and Shreyas Iyer. It is adopted by Yuzvendra Chahal at quantity 4 after which Ishan Kishan at quantity 5. I feel these are the 5 Indian gamers who will spotlight the public sale.”

Apart from the most expensive Indian players, a veteran of 104 Tests has also named the foreign players who can be in the highest demand during the auction.

“I feel David Warner, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins are the gamers who may be in highest demand. According to me, these are the 5 gamers, all franchises would like to get them,” he stated.

The former explosive batter has suggested the captain’s names to the franchises, saying Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, or Dinesh Karthik are the Indian players who can become the captains in different franchises. However, he said that David Warner, Jason Holder, Pat Cummins, Faf du Plessis and Aaron Finch will also be in the fray for captaincy roles in the teams.

On February 12 and 13, the 10 franchises will fight among themselves to fill the remaining slots. Each team can have a maximum number of 25 players and at least 18 in their squad. Amongst 590 players (370 Indian, 220 Overseas), who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped and seven belong to Associate Nations.

The highest reserve price is Rs 2 crore and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs one crore.