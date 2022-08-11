Sehwag trolls Pak political activist for confusing Neeraj Chopra with Ashish Nehra

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag sarcastically slammed Pakistani Islamist political commentator, Zaid Hamid for the point out of cricketer Ashish Nehra as a javelin thrower in certainly one of his current Twitter posts.

The Twitter change from Zaid Hamid got here after Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem gained the Gold medal within the Men’s Javelin Throw occasion on the Commonwealth Games 2022. His remaining throw recorded 90.18m which is the longest within the Commonwealth Games up to now. With the golden throw, Arshad Nadeem additionally beat Indian icon Neeraj Chopra’s mark of 87.58m within the 2021 Tokyo Olympics remaining the place the previous had completed in fifth place.

Referring to the feat, Zaid Hamid wrote, “And what makes this victory even sweeter is the fact that this Pakistani athlete has destroyed Indian javelin throw hero Ashish Nehra. In the last competition, Ashish had defeated Arshad Nadeem. What a sweet revenge to come back…”

Though the Pakistani conspiracy theorist’s Twitter deal with is banned in India, the blunder grabbed the eye of Virender Sehwag. He trolled the hilarious mistake by sharing a screenshot of it.

The caption of the publish learn, “Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill.”

As Virender Sehwag is sort of in style for his humorous exchanges, Indian followers preserve his social media accounts in test. The cruel troll additionally didn’t go unnoticed by his followers. Since being shared, the publish has garnered greater than 30,000 likes on Twitter and the remark part has been flooded with quite a few laughing emojis.

One of the commenters marked, “Viru paji ka square cut,” while another individual wrote, “Ashish Nehra…the one and solely javelin throw champion, who used a cricket ball as a substitute of a javelin.”

Another hilarious remark learn, “A day without humiliation is a day wasted – Pakistani.”

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem share a very good bond off the sphere. After the rival thrower shared the video of his remaining CWG 2022 throw on Instagram, the Indian athlete wrote a congratulatory remark for him. In a post-competition interview, he asserted that the participation of Neeraj Chopra could be extra enjoyable. The Indian Olympic hero was dominated out of CWG 2022 as a result of a groin damage suffered on the World Championships.

