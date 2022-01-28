Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates dead at 73

Kathryn Kates, recognized for her work on Seinfeld, Orange Is The New Black, and Law & Order: SVU has died in Florida, it’s been confirmed.

Kathryn Kates, a local New Yorker and actress recognized for appearances on Seinfeld, Orange Is The New Black and Law & Order: SVU, has died in Florida after a battle with most cancers.

She was 73.

Most lately seen as Angie DeCarlo in The Sopranos spin-off film The Many Saints Of Newark, the actress’ passing was confirmed by her representatives on Monday.

“Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away. She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was,” Headline Talent Agency introduced through Instagram, New York Post studies.

“She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships. A true icon. We will miss you.”

Kates relocated from her native New York to Los Angeles in 1974 to pursue her skilled appearing profession. Once on the West Coast, she turned an influential determine within the native theatre scene, notably as a founding member of the acclaimed Colony Theatre in Burbank, California, in accordance with her official bio.

Stream extra leisure information reside & on demand with Flash, Australia’s largest information streaming service. New to Flash? Try 14 days free now >

Kates went on to headline most of the Colony’s LA Drama Critics’ Circle award-winning productions, together with Ray Bradbury’s The Martian Chronicles with Ed Harris. Over the a long time, the Colony advanced from a small ensemble of actors right into a well-established, award-winning, nationally recognised theatre, famend for high-quality productions.

In addition to roles in a number of regional excursions and off-Broadway reveals, Kates served as the primary understudy for the 2017 Broadway manufacturing Significant Other.

Over her almost 5 decade-long profession, the raven-haired magnificence shortly racked up a sprawling tv resumé with elements in community sequence resembling Matlock, Caroline In The City, Rescue Me and Lizzie McGuire.

She additionally performed recurring roles in a string of current TV hits: She was Amy Kanter-Bloom, Jason Biggs’ character’s mum in Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black, in addition to one other mum function within the Jennifer Lopez NBC cop drama Shades Of Blue, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, wherein she sat on the bench as Judge Marlene Simons.

However, to some followers, Kates will at all times be greatest remembered for guest-star performances in two traditional episodes of Seinfeld – 1994’s “The Dinner Party” and 1996’s “The Rye”.

“Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning,” the veteran actress’ reps later informed Deadline in a press release. “She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly missed.”

Kates is survived by her sister Mallory, her brother Joshua, her sisters-in-law Sue Ann and Gloria, and her nephew Ben.

This article initially appeared within the New York Post and was reproduced with permission.