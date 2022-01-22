Seizing of illegally stored weapons from citizens continues in Kazakhstan – interior minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22



Сonfiscation of illegally saved weapons from residents continues in Kazakhstan, the Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev mentioned, Trend experiences on Jan. 22 by way of the president’s press service.

Turgumbayev made the comment in the course of the assembly of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the heads of various state our bodies. The minister knowledgeable Tokayev on the progress of the “Law and order” operational-preventive measure in all areas of the nation.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a complete of 1,822 legal instances have been initiated on the information of terrorism, murders, violence in opposition to authorities officers, hooliganism, assaults on authorities buildings and different crimes, 116 of the instances have been transferred to particular prosecutors.

The Internal Security Department of the ministry has launched hotlines.

According to the minister, to be able to stop violations of the constitutional rights of detainees, shut cooperation has been established with human rights organizations.

Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Yermek Sagimbayev knowledgeable about measures to neutralize terrorist threats and develop a mechanism to forestall them sooner or later.

Kazakhstan’s authorities introduced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some worth caps on liquefied petroleum fuel, after the uncommon protests reached Almaty following a pointy rise within the worth of the gas at first of the 12 months.

Many Kazakhs have transformed their automobiles to run on LPG, which is way cheaper than gasoline as a car gas in Kazakhstan due to worth caps. But the federal government argued that the low worth was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the value of the gas spiked, huge demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in sure components of the nation. Public protests are unlawful within the nation until their organizers file a discover upfront.

Following the event of the state of affairs, the federal government declared a state of emergency all around the nation. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev mentioned the federal government initiated anti-terrorist operations to cope with the continued riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to help in restoring order and assist defend strategic objects of the nation.