Self-employed in Spain: The many ways to save money on your income tax return

If you’re one of many 3.3 million ‘autónomos’ (self-employed employees) in Spain, you’re in all probability greater than conscious that the nation isn’t precisely a haven for self-starters.

Convoluted forms, the best flat month-to-month charges within the EU and meagre state safety and advantages all contribute to the sense that being self-employed in Spain is a pricey matter.

Faced with this uphill battle the place minimal month-to-month prices could be roughly €300 (€283 flat charge for seasoned autónomos, plus doubtless €60 month-to-month ‘gestor’ charges), self-employed folks want to say again wherever attainable.

Income tax (IRPF) for autónomos in Spain begins at 19 p.c (rising incrementally relying on wage bracket) and needs to be paid each three months.

The following is an inventory of tax deductions self-employed employees in Spain can declare in both their yearly or quarterly earnings tax returns.

Tax deduction on financial exercise bills

Spain’s Tax Agency permits the deduction of bills related to the financial exercise carried out by any self-employed employee.

But for this to occur, it’s important that these bills are accounted for and justified with invoices and receipts.

Deductible bills for financial actions in Spain cowl an enormous vary of prices, from regional charges paid to the social safety system, to gestor and different advisory charges, workplace materials, upkeep however not renovations, vitality payments, coaching, severance pay paid for dismissals, rental prices of enterprise premises (or should you work at home the quantity of the property that serves as workplace area), medical insurance, even restaurant and resort prices associated to work could be declared as an expense if paid for with a card relatively than money.

Talking to your gestor or fiscal adviser about all of the potential deductible bills in your a part of Spain is a should if you wish to lower your expenses.

Tax deductions on meals

If you must work away from dwelling, you’ll be able to deduct as much as €26.67 per day in Spain or €48.08 once you’re overseas. Remember that you must pay by card and get a correct bill or receipt, paying by money won’t be accepted.

Tax deduction on vitality payments

If you work at home and have notified the tax workplace formally that you’re doing so, you may also deduct 30 p.c of your water, electrical energy and gasoline payments of the proportional a part of your property you employ for working in.

So for instance, should you work in a 9 sq. metre workplace in your house, you’ll be able to deduct 30 p.c of the vitality you employ on this one area, not for the entire condo. In actuality, it means that you’re often solely deducting €3 or €4 per vitality invoice, however as they are saying, each little helps.

Tax deduction for unbiased skilled providers

If they relate to your job, you may also deduct charges from unbiased professionals akin to economists, attorneys, auditors, notaries, in addition to commissions from business brokers or unbiased mediators. This is along with the charges you’re charged month-to-month or quarterly by your gestor.

Tax deductions on personal medical insurance

As an autónomo you’re already paying an enormous quantity each month in social safety so as to have the ability to have public well being care entry, amongst different advantages, so chances are you’ll not need to pay for personal medical insurance on prime of this.

If you do need to nevertheless, the prices of medical insurance premiums paid by you or your partner or companions, in addition to kids below the age of 25 who reside with you, are deductible as much as €500 for every particular person and €1,500 within the case of incapacity.

Tax deduction for proudly owning or renting a house

If you’ve got a house in Spain which to procure earlier than 2013, you’ll be able to apply for the 15 p.c dwelling funding deduction.

In addition, tenants who’ve a major residence rental contract dated previous to January 1st 2015 can even deduct 10.05 p.c of the quantities paid so long as the tax base is lower than €24,107 per yr. Find out extra here.

Regardless of once you purchased or rented your property, you may also deduct the proportion of your lease or mortgage bills, based on the quantity of area you employ to work in and for dwelling many hours per day.

Tax deduction for pension plans

In 2021 the Spanish authorities proposed a brand new draft legislation permitting the self-employed to have the ability to deduct as much as €5,750 a yr for pension plans.

While workers will have the ability to entry an annual private earnings tax deduction of as much as €10,000 with the joint deduction of employment plans (€8,500) and particular person plans (€1,500), the self-employed will solely have an annual deduction of €5,750.

BBVA financial institution provides an English-language tax calculator for private pension plans in Spain.

Tax deduction for funding in new corporations

Self-employed employees in Spain can deduct 30 p.c tax for shares or fairness participation in new corporations which have been purchased from September twenty ninth 2013 onwards.

Thus, newly or lately established companies or corporations can deduct 30 p.c on these quantities.

The most deduction base is €50,000 per yr and might be calculated based mostly on the acquisition worth of the shares or fairness participations purchased.

There are plenty of circumstances and necessities which should be met for the deduction to use such because it being an formally registered firm (PLC, LLC or different), for fairness to not surpass €400,000 and for the tax payer to not have a share of the corporate better than 40 p.c of the capital inventory. Find out extra here.

Tax deduction for donations and affiliations to political events and NGOs

Any membership charges and contributions self-employed employees pay to political events in Spain – in addition to federations, coalitions or voting groups- are eligible for a 20 p.c tax deduction.

There’s a restrict to this rebate of €600 per yr.

For donations to non-profit organisations the tax deduction is 75 p.c for an quantity no larger than €150.

Tax deduction for kindergarten bills

Since 2018, self-employed moms in Spain can declare a tax deduction of €1,000 for day care bills, apart from the €1,200 that working moms already get.

Registration and tuition bills in addition to meals prices could be claimed again, so long as your baby is below the age of three.

Regional tax deductions

Spain’s areas have round 200 autonomous deductions relating to private earnings tax (IRPF), a few of which apply to self-employed employees, together with particular ones aimed toward struggling autonómos whose companies have been affected by the coronavirus disaster.

These are far too many to listing on this article however Spain’s Agencia Tributaria has categorised them based on every area within the following page.



