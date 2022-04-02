Self-proclaimed ‘M30 King of Fresno,’ 17 others charged in alleged fentanyl trafficking ring

After an investigation spurred by dozens of fentanyl overdoses within the Fresno space, the alleged chief of a drug trafficking ring and 17 others had been arrested and charged by federal authorities, prosecutors mentioned Friday.

Horacio Torrecillas Urias Jr., the self-proclaimed “M30 King of Fresno,” and the others had been charged final month with trafficking fentanyl powder and tablets, cocaine and methamphetamine, in response to the U.S. lawyer’s workplace for the Eastern District of California.

The investigation into the ring started after a collection of overdoses final fall involving counterfeit oxycodone tablets, generally labeled “M30,” which had been discovered to include fentanyl.

“Similar to authentic oxycodone M30 tablets, they are small, round, and light blue or green in color with ‘M’ stamped on one side and ‘30’ on the other,” the U.S. lawyer’s workplace mentioned.

According to the legal criticism, Torrecillas obtained tens of hundreds of counterfeit M30 tablets and huge portions of different medication from sources in Mexico, then distributed them alongside along with his co-defendants to sellers in California and elsewhere.

Local, state and federal companies together with the Fresno Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Department of Homeland Security participated within the investigation.

“During the investigation, federal, state, and local law enforcement agents conducted traffic stops, intercepted packages, and executed residential search warrants that resulted in the recovery of over 55,000 M30 fentanyl pills, 6 pounds of fentanyl powder, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, a pound of cocaine, 25 firearms, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” the U.S. lawyer’s workplace mentioned.

In one case, an investigation into the overdoses of two juveniles final October led to the arrest of Uriel Diaz-Santos on suspicion of supplying the tablets. During a search of Diaz-Santos’ cellphone, investigators decided that Torrecillas might have provided Diaz-Santos with the tablets, in response to the federal criticism.

In December, investigators searched a cellphone discovered on the scene of one other overdose and found conversations between the one that had overdosed, Torrecillas and one other individual, Brayan Cruz, by which they mentioned a drug sale, prosecutors mentioned.

Following busts of different sellers, investigators mentioned they found different conversations involving Cruz, Torrecillas and different sellers negotiating gross sales, some in personal messaging apps on social media websites.

Investigators mentioned they obtained a wiretap warrant for Torrecillas’ cellphone in January. In one intercepted dialog, they mentioned, he requested one other individual to drop off a package deal on the put up workplace to ship to New Mexico. The package deal was discovered to include 3 kilos of methamphetamine.

Over the course of a number of weeks, investigators mentioned they intercepted a number of conversations between Torrecillas and others negotiating the sale, buy and distribution of hundreds of tablets and different medication.

“Fentanyl is a true danger, not just to our community, not just to our state, but to our nation,” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama mentioned in a information launch. “It was fentanyl overdoses that led to the development of the Fentanyl Overdose Resolution Team (FORT) here in Fresno. Last year alone, they responded to 84 overdoses, with 34 of them resulting in death.”

The defendants every face jail sentences starting from 10 years to life and fines of $1 million to $10 million, prosecutors mentioned.