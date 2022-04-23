‘Selfless’ Pedrie Wannenburg hailed by his first Bok coach: ‘Having guys like that is key’ | Sport

Pedrie Wannenburg was a pure chief prepared to at all times put the workforce’s wants first, says his first Springbok coach, Rudolf Straeuli.

The 41-year-old Bulls legend, tragically killed in a automobile accident within the USA, developed from rookie star to embracing merely being a reliable squad participant.

Straeuli believes folks underestimate how vital such “selfless” gamers are to the success of a workforce.

Pedrie Wannenburg’s biggest trait was being a “selfless leader”.

That is former Springbok head coach Rudolf Straeuli’s enduring reminiscence of the late 41-year-old Bulls legend, who tragically died in a car crash in Texas early on Saturday morning (SA time).

The present Lions CEO – who shrugged off a sophisticated legacy because the nationwide workforce’s mentor to change into one of many native sport’s most revered directors – handed Wannenburg his first worldwide cap as a 21-year-old on the ill-fated end-of-year tour to Europe in 2002.

The rookie bruiser had simply come off a maiden Currie Cup title with the Blue Bulls below Heyneke Meyer and was summarily pressed into service on what would change into three consecutive document defeats to France (10-30), Scotland (6-21) and England (3-53).

However, the consensus was that Wannenburg was, by far, one of many few gamers to emerge with their reputations enhanced.

“It was actually quite easy to pick him,” Straeuli advised Sport24 on Saturday.

“Pedrie was such a versatile player. He’d made his mark as a loose forward, but he was so physically imposing and skilful that you could slot him in at lock too.

“That was a tough tour to begin your profession on the highest stage on although we had been actually impressed with how he dealt with the strain.”

Loftus to carry second of silence The Bulls on Saturday confirmed that their United Rugby Championship meeting with Benetton at Loftus will be preceded by a moment of silence for Wannenburg. “The Bulls mourn the lack of a Loftus Versfeld legend and ex-Springbok, Pedrie Wannenburg, who sadly misplaced his life in a motorized vehicle accident within the early hours of Saturday morning within the United States of America, the place he was at the moment primarily based,” the franchise said in a statement. “The Vodacom proceed to hope for his son, who stays in a crucial situation after being rushed to hospital.



“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Evette, his children, family, former teammates and friends.”

Wannenburg’s worldwide profession would ultimately be characterised by ups and downs as he ended with a haul of 20 caps, notably being unlucky to overlook out on World Cup choice twice in 2003 and 2007.

Yet Straeuli believes that reality really exemplifies what a superb chief he was.

“I’m very happy that he achieved so many accolades with the Bulls. I believe he won something like 8 titles with them and played almost 100 consecutive matches for them. He really deserved that recognition,” stated the 58-year-old former Bok flanker.

“Pedrie, like many other loose forwards, played in an era where there were so many excellent flankers competing for positions. What I appreciated about him is that he was always willing to be a team-man.

“He at all times put the wants of his workforce’s first. I do not assume folks at all times admire how vital gamers like which can be. The Springboks wanted a squad participant like him and he embraced it. He was a pure chief.

“I think that gave him purpose and it inspired his team-mates too.”

That should not detract from the truth that Wannenburg was a wonderful participant in his personal proper.

“He came from a rugby-playing family. His younger brother, Callie, also played professionally. Pedrie destined for a good career,” stated Straeuli.

“Going into some coaching after retirement also showed that he continued to love the game. It’s such a terrible thing that happened. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”