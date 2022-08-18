‘Selling Sunset’s Iconic Villain Christine Quinn is Leaving The Show Ahead of Season 6

Selling Sunset is saying goodbye to an important forged member. According to manufacturing sources, Christine Quinn is not going to be returning for the present’s sixth and seventh seasons by which manufacturing started this summer time, per TMZ.

Quinn, as a substitute, will shift her focus to different ventures, resembling her personal brokerage, RealOpen, which lets you purchase and promote actual property by means of cryptocurrency. Sources additionally advised the outlet she not too long ago signed with IMG Models and is already reserving gigs at style occasions.

Things had been somewhat rocky towards the tip of Season 5 when co-star Emma Hernan accused the Quinn of bribing a shopper with $5,000 to cease working along with her, one thing she has denied.

“Accusing someone of a criminal tort is not only defamatory — but you can’t afford my lawyers,” Quinn advised People again in May. “So it’s not a funny thing to say. I would never bribe a client. I’ve never bribed a client. I don’t need to bribe a client, because they’ll work with me organically.”

Quinn, who has been the middle of a number of feuds throughout her run on the present, in the end skipped out on the Season 5 reunion as a result of she examined optimistic for COVID-19. However, rumors swirled that she faked the prognosis since followers observed she was filming a business simply days later. Later on, she advised Andy Cohen that she “absolutely did have COVID” on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Selling Sunset rapidly gained traction on Netflix when it first premiered in 2019. The present follows elite actual property brokers — Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith, and Davina Potratz — on the Los Angeles-based Oppenheim Group and the drama that entangles them.

The present did so properly that it garnered two spinoff collection — Selling Tampa, which premiered its first season in late 2021, and the upcoming collection Selling the OC, which focuses on the Oppenheim Group’s Orange County workplace. The new spinoff is ready to premiere on Netflix Aug. 24.