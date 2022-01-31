Selling your car? Here’s what to do with the FASTag attached

Here’s a step-by-step information on what to do with a FASTag hooked up to a automotive you’re planning to dump.

The quite a few advantages of getting a FASTag hooked up to the windshield of your car has been extensively spoken and mentioned. While having a FASTag is necessary, it additionally makes an entire lot of sense as a result of it permits for cashless, faster motion by toll plazas and at parking spots in business institutions like malls which permit for RFID-based funds.

But a FASTag is at all times linked to at least one car and to at least one fee account – financial institution or digital fee app. So what occurs in case you are promoting your automotive and, clearly, don’t wish to preserve paying toll or parking cash for the subsequent proprietor of the automotive?

Here’s a easy information on what to do with a FASTag if promoting and even put up promoting your car?

Cancel your FASTag

*Ideally, one ought to handle the difficulty of FASTag earlier than handing over the keys to the subsequent proprietor of a automotive. In both case, there are other ways of cancelling the mentioned FASTag, relying on the place it was bought from.

*In the case of an NHAI FASTag, one can name the NHAI buyer care quantity at 1033 and put in a request for cancellation.

*If you bought the FASTag from a financial institution, you’ll be able to go online to the web site or cellular appication of the financial institution and lift a request for cancellation.

*In case the FASTag was bought by a cellular fee utility, you’ll be able to verify the FASTag part on the mentioned app – usually the place the transaction historical past is mirrored – and search for a cancel choice.

Transfer your FASTag

*It is feasible for a FASTag to be transferred to the account of the brand new proprietor of the car, In such a case, the switch request must be raised by the above-mentioned steps besides choosing ‘Transfer’ as a substitute of ‘Cancel’.

*The issuer ought to usually permit for the FASTag to be transferred to a brand new account for which the main points of the brand new proprietor should be shared by her or him with the issuer.

What in case you simply tear off the FASTag?

*The straightforward resolution is to simply rip out the FASTag however the issue with that is that for the reason that registration quantity has been linked to at least one FASTag, it will not be potential for the brand new proprietor to, in that case, get one other FASTag issued. A cancellation request, nevertheless, would be sure that the earlier proprietor isn’t liable to pay any dues whereas the brand new proprietor can hyperlink the identical FASTag to a brand new account for a similar car.

