Selwood has no issue with boos from Collingwood fans

Geelong captain Joel Selwood stated he didn’t thoughts being booed all through his record-breaking match as he led the Cats to a comeback win over Collingwood on the MCG.

It was his twenty fifth match towards the Magpies and his fifteenth win towards a foe he met in three preliminary finals and a grand remaining in his first 5 seasons within the AFL.

The booing began quickly after Selwood – who has received extra free kicks all through his profession than his friends – was penalised for a head-high deal with on rising Magpie Jack Ginnivan.

Joel Selwood tackles Jack Ginnivan excessive. Credit:AFL Photos

But the 33-year-old smiled when requested whether or not it bothered him to cop that reception.