Selwood has no issue with boos from Collingwood fans
Geelong captain Joel Selwood stated he didn’t thoughts being booed all through his record-breaking match as he led the Cats to a comeback win over Collingwood on the MCG.
It was his twenty fifth match towards the Magpies and his fifteenth win towards a foe he met in three preliminary finals and a grand remaining in his first 5 seasons within the AFL.
The booing began quickly after Selwood – who has received extra free kicks all through his profession than his friends – was penalised for a head-high deal with on rising Magpie Jack Ginnivan.
But the 33-year-old smiled when requested whether or not it bothered him to cop that reception.
“I have been booed a hell of a lot of times, and from Collingwood [supporters] I’ve probably been booed a fair bit,” Selwood stated. “There was a high tackle early on they probably weren’t too happy with it, is what it is. The game is OK.”
He praised Collingwood for his or her efficiency and admitted the Cats have been rattled momentarily when Collingwood acquired back-to-back free kicks in the course of the third quarter. Ollie Henry ran down the veteran and goaled from the next free kick, earlier than Ginnivan received one other free kick and goaled when the Cats’ Tom Atkins reacted in an undisciplined method after the 19-year-old pushed Selwood as Henry’s objective sailed by.
“We were just a bit shell shocked at the time and we weren’t playing loose, free football. They got their tails up, credit to them they have come a long way quickly … we have probably got a bit lucky in the end but so good to be a part of,” Selwood stated.
Selwood completed the sport with 21 disposals and 4 centre clearances and performed an element within the Cats’ last-quarter blitz.