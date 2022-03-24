Semi-final spot beckons for Proteas Women as Windies lie in wait in Wellington | Sport

Proteas skipper Sune Luus says that her facet shall be seeking to put up a medical efficiency in Thursday’s Women’s World Cup conflict in opposition to the West Indies.

South Africa, who come off a loss in opposition to Australia, want another win to safe a spot within the World Cup semi-final.

Luus admits that their last two pool World Cup matches shall be powerful however is assured her facet can prevail.

Proteas skipper Sune Luus insists that her facet stays assured heading into their penultimate Women’s World Cup conflict in opposition to West Indies on Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, South Africa got here off their first World Cup loss after their five-wicket defeat in opposition to world primary Australia at Basin Reserve.

The Proteas ladies are second on the standings with two pool video games remaining as they face West Indies in Wellington (Thursday) and India in Christchurch (Sunday).

And regardless of the loss, the Proteas are nonetheless assured as they want another win from their last two video games to safe a spot within the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the Windies shall be determined for a win, aiming for a semi-final spot as they play their last pool recreation of the event in opposition to South Africa.

“We’re pretty confident. Obviously, yesterday [Tuesday] didn’t go according to plan, but that’s cricket,” Luus advised reporters on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow, we have an opportunity to rectify some things that we didn’t well and it’s a good opportunity to secure that semi-final spot and play good cricket.”

The Proteas will look to final month’s ODI sequence win in opposition to the Caribbean facet as motivation when Luus’ facet defeated them 2-1 in Johannesburg.

“That series helped a lot in preparing for tomorrow, we know all the players pretty well and know their game plans,” stated Luus.

“It’s just about sticking to our basics right and make sure we’re very clinical tomorrow.”

The Proteas have come to the enterprise finish of the competitors, with Australia the one crew to safe a semi-final spot.

Luus believes that her facet is as much as the problem and is aware of that each departments want to fireside earlier than the knockout levels.

“Every team member knows the next two matches will be crucial for us. Our dream is to win a World Cup and every game counts towards that,” stated Luus.

“Tomorrow, we’re going to come out hard. We also know West Indies and India needs a win and we’re both their last game of the tournament. So we need both our batters and bowlers to fire.

“It’s going to be powerful matches, I feel it’s going to be hard-fought, however we’re at all times up for the problem and we now have world-class gamers and I feel it’s going to present tomorrow and Sunday.”

Play on Thursday begins at 00:00 SA time.