Semi Leaks 50 Gallons Of Diesel On Interstate 94 In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis hearth crews spent Saturday afternoon cleansing up a diesel spill alongside a bit of Interstate 94 on town’s north aspect.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says that shortly earlier than midday a semi with a gap in its saddle gas tank leaked roughly 50 gallons of diesel alongside northbound I-94. The leak prompted MnDOT to shut the exit at 53rd Avenue North. It has since reopened.

Fire crews used sand to soak up a number of the gas and blocked the close by sewer drain. Minnesota Pollution Control was referred to as to see if any of the gas entered the sewer.

Fire hazard crews put a short lived plug within the leaking gas tank, officers say. The trucking firm’s contractor was additionally referred to as in to assist with the cleanup effort.

No accidents have been reported in connection to the spill.