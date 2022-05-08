Semiautomatic and automatic assault rifles among firearms collected at buyback event in Lynwood

Handguns, semiautomatic and computerized assault rifles have been among the many 365 weapons collected at a buyback occasion in Lynwood this weekend, officers stated.

The firearms, which is able to be destroyed, have been collected through the occasion Saturday sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Community Advisory Council.

Hahn stated in a press release that the buyback program was successful and that it means a whole bunch fewer weapons might be probably a part of accidents or violent crimes.

“I am grateful to everyone who came out today and turned in a weapon,” Hahn stated. “It was the right thing to do and your families and your community are safer because of it.”

Gun buyback applications are sometimes used as a way to gather firearms from communities with no questions requested. The program over the weekend allowed individuals to show in firearms no matter whether or not they have been working.

In trade, members who offered their firearms on the car parking zone of the Metro Park and Ride in Lynwood on Saturday acquired reward playing cards of as much as $300 for Food4Less, Amazon, Superior Market, and North Gate Gonzalez Market.

Gift card quantities elevated relying on the weapons offered, in line with Hahn’s workplace. This included $50 for a non-working firearm or half and $150 for a working pistol, rifle or shotgun. But the quantities jumped as much as $200 for a working ghost gun, often called unregistered and untraceable firearms that may be made with a 3D printer or assembled at residence utilizing a equipment. Gun house owners who introduced in a working assault rifle acquired $300 on a present card.

The occasion comes months after one other gun buyback program throughout a number of Los Angeles space places in March the place 17 assault weapons and 250 different firearms have been collected. The complete collected additionally included 15 ghost weapons.